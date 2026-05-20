Diamondbacks Finish Sweep of Giants Behind Resurgent Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of their NL West division rival San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon by a score of 6-3.

Sweeping any major league team is difficult, even those struggling as much as the Giants have of late. But the Diamondbacks did so while resting Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado and Gabriel Moreno, and getting a less-than-perfect start out of Merrill Kelly.

How did they do that? Thanks to Ketel Marte.

Ketel Marte carries momentum into finale

May 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Ketel Marte was, without a doubt, the most influential player in Wednesday's game, going 3-for-3 with a walk. After delivering a thrilling walk-off home run to steal a win in game two, the question that lingered was whether or not that moment might constitute a turnaround of fortune.

But Marte did not need much luck Wednesday. He crushed a first-inning double and scored, then sent a two-run homer deep to right field in the third inning to tie the game.

And to prove just how well he's seeing the ball, Marte later laid down a perfect bunt to the first base side for a single. That loaded the bases for what would become a three-run inning.

"He saw an opening, and I thought it was a great play," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "Of course, I would love to have him hit a three-run home run, but he turned it over to his brothers, and that's what we're all about."

"Bunting strikes is the same as hitting strikes. It's all in the same family. You can't bunt balls that are out of the zone. And it just tells me he was fearless."

Lovullo said Marte: "Continues to swing the bat extremely well, understands what the at-bat's asking for, driving baseballs, playing great defense. And that's contagious."

It was contagious. Geraldo Perdomo, who has been in a slump of his own, laced a two-run double to give Arizona a pair of insurance runs shortly following Marte's bunt.

As good as the D-backs' situational offense was Wednesday, Arizona's pitching, once again, deserved plenty of credit.

Diamondbacks' pitching solid behind Merrill Kelly

May 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Merrill Kelly, after throwing a complete game at Coors Field in Colorado, was on a bit of a limited pitch count. But he needed only 85 pitches to throw a quality start.

It was not Kelly's sharpest-ever game, with some middle-middle mistakes being punished. But he did not issue a walk, and only allowed three earned runs despite giving up eight base hits. He struck out four, punctuating his outing with a strikeout and displaying a 94 MPH velocity reading.

"If I go back and nitpick, there's a couple of pitches that I would like back that could have been a little bit better," Kelly said. "But overall, obviously can't be mad at today."

"Shoulder was not too happy with me after Colorado, but we're chalking that up to just the elevation and the lack of recovery. I looked up the second to last pitch in the game was... like 94.6, it's probably the hardest one in the game. So I take that as a good sign."

Brandyn Garcia took over, and got two outs while giving up a walk. Taylor Clarke finished the inning, and handed it off to Brandon Pfaadt in the eighth. Though Pfaadt was blown up in 0.1 innings his last time out, he delivered one sturdy, scoreless inning.

Paul Sewald shut the door with a clean ninth, and is now 2-for-2 in saves since his blowup against the Texas Rangers. He's 11-for-12 on the year.