Corbin Carroll Not in D-backs Lineup After Being Hit in Head by Throw

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Wednesday afternoon's finale matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

Carroll was struck in the head by a relay throw while sliding into third base on a triple that turned into a bizarre little league home run play during Tuesday night's thrilling walk-off victory over the Giants in game two. At the time, Carroll briefly left the dugout, but returned to play the remainder of the game in right field.

There was no injury designation for Carroll coming out of that contest, and presumably concussion protocols were cleared enough for him to stay in Tuesday's game, so it's not a serious concern that he'll get a day off in the finale, barring new information.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll out of lineup Wednesday

May 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) slides into third base with a triple against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It's most likely that this is simply an off day for Carroll, who rarely gets time off his feet. With the series already won, Carroll will be replaced in right field by Jorge Barrosa. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest if new information is revealed surrounding Carroll's status.

Carroll had not been exempt from Arizona's offense-wide slump earlier in the season, but is still hitting to an extremely productive .285/.395/.563 slash, with a .958 OPS, seven homers and a league-leading six triples.

The full Diamondbacks lineup for Wednesday afternoon's finale at Chase Field looks like the following:

2B Ketel Marte 1B Ildemaro Vargas SS Geraldo Perdomo C Adrian Del Castillo DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3B Jose Fernandez RF Jorge Barrosa LF Tim Tawa CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Ketel Marte might be the hottest member of this group, after his walk-off blast finally rewarded what had been a tough stretch of bad results. It flipped a 3-2 Giants lead Tuesday night into a 5-3 Diamondbacks victory in thrilling fashion.

In addition to Carroll's absence, third baseman Nolan Arenado will sit in favor of rookie Jose Fernandez at third base. Arenado has been quite hot of late, as well, with a grand slam in game one and two hits against San Francisco in game two. With Lourdes Gurriel Jr. getting a day off his feet as the DH, Tim Tawa will get a rare start in left field.

Merrill Kelly looks to continue hot streak

May 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Merrill Kelly will look to continue his hot stretch of starts after making a splash his last time out. Kelly delivered his first career complete game against the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field his last time out, lowering his ugly ERA to 5.91.

Kelly threw seven innings of one-run baseball against the New York Mets prior to that start. If that is any indication of Kelly returning to form, that is something the Diamondbacks will certainly welcome.

Kelly has an 8-5 record with a strong 3.24 ERA in 21 appearances against San Francisco in his career.