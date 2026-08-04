D-backs Almost Traded for Injured Mets Pitcher But Deal Fell Through

The Arizona Diamondbacks came very close to filling one of the gaping holes in their roster at the MLB Trade Deadline this week.

But a potential deal with the New York Mets fell through, and Arizona was forced to settle for outfielder Lars Nootbaar — and no pitching — as Monday's 3:00 p.m. cutoff arrived.

According to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks had been engaged with the Mets regarding injured right-hand starter Clay Holmes. Holmes was working his way back from a fractured fibula, and Arizona had been scouting the veteran reliever-turned-starter.

But per Piecoro's reporting, the deal fell through when New York balked at the medical records of a prospect involved in the deal. Piecoro did not reveal the name of the prospect, but did note that the Diamondbacks attempted to rework the deal to no avail.

Diamondbacks almost traded for Clay Holmes

May 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Holmes was dealt to the Chicago Cubs, alongside outfielder Tyrone Taylor. The Cubs forked over shortstop prospect Jefferson Rojas in exchange, who had been a top prospect in their system. He immediately slots into the No. 1 spot among Mets prospects.

Holmes, 33, had been in the midst of an excellent season prior to his unfortunate injury. He holds a 2.39 ERA this year, but had only thrown 52.2 innings over nine starts.

A pure rental without club control heading into 2027, there is some risk for a pitcher returning from an injury absence of that length. Holmes has made three rehab assignments thus far, giving up six runs (five earned) over 11.2 rehab innings.

Piecoro also noted that the Diamondbacks, who were locked in discussions for Holmes, were left out to dry when the deal fell through. Multiple other pitchers that might have been pivot options for Arizona had been dealt to other teams by the time the Mets backed out of the deal.

"We had some things just not go our way, and it didn't happen for us," said a visibly frustrated Mike Hazen after Monday's deadline. "We took some runs at a lot of the pitchers. We made a lot of players available. It just didn't happen for us."

Ultimately, the Diamondbacks did not come away with any pitching acquisitions, missing out on, arguably, the largest area of need on the roster.

They'll instead have to rely on the likes of Corbin Burnes, Michael Soroka, Ryne Nelson and Justin Martinez — and perhaps Zac Gallen, as well — to provide reinforcements once healthy.

The Diamondbacks certainly made a serious attempt to add pitching, but it's hard to look at the results of Monday's deadline and believe Hazen and Arizona's front office completed the assignment.