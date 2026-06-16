How Paul Sewald Found Unexpected Success in Return to Closer Role

Paul Sewald slowly pivoted to watch an ill-fated fastball fly 401 feet over the Arizona Diamondbacks' right field fence. And then, he turned back around and fired another fastball atop the strike zone, confidently slamming the door on his 18th save in 19 opportunities.

That's been the difference this season for Arizona's returning closer. The mistakes, generally, haven't led him all the way down a path of implosion.

Sewald's flaws are still there. Neither opposing batters nor members of the Diamondbacks' organization see him as the quintissential unhittable closer, pumping triple digits past MLB's toughest bats.

That's never been who he is. That's not who the Diamondbacks need him to be. What Sewald has been, to a much higher degree than the previous two seasons, is reliable — a stable, calming presence in the back end of the ninth inning.

It's strange to write that endorsement, considering the reactions from D-backs fans on social media when the right-hander returned on a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason. But the results are simply undeniable.

So, just how is Sewald managing to keep getting it done? It's simple, but it also isn't.

Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald continues to lock down saves

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald (38) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Sewald has only blown one save so far in 2026. He's taken four losses in non-save situations, but also has two wins. It's a far cry from the meltdown-riddled 4.31 ERA season he had at the end of his previous stint in the desert, and an even further deviation from his injury-marred 2025 with the Guardians and Tigers.

The elixir for Sewald, who has a 3.29 ERA and 31 strikeouts against only seven walks this year, was a simple one: throw as many strikes as possible, and live near the top of the zone.

"I think it looks and feels a lot like it used to," Sewald said. "I think more than anything, I just feel like throwing the ball at the top of the strike zone, that's really important, been avoiding the middle and the bottom. I've been ahead [in counts] a lot more maybe than I had in other moments.

"I think it's been really important that I feel like I've been throwing a ton of strikes. And I think that's helped in making sure I've gotten quick outs, which means I can bounce back better. ... I don't bounce back as well as maybe I used to. So then I, these [10 to 15-pitch innings] are a lot easier to try to bounce back from."

That didn't seem to matter too much Monday night. Sewald threw his second consecutive game, and fourth in five days. But he has labored less, and seems to be attacking the zone with confidence.

But that zone-living philosophy isn't just a Sewald initiative.

Diamondbacks pitchers focusing on strike-throwing

Jun 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Arizona's closer said he and his fellow pitchers were met with a simple message this spring: throw more strikes. The Diamondbacks of 2025 did not throw enough strikes, and that hurt their pitching results continuously.

Sewald said pitching coach Brian Kaplan "put a premium" on landing pitches in the zone. It became a competition among Arizona's hurlers. The prize? A suite for the top strike-thrower when the team goes on the road. Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga won the camp competition, but Sewald has held the crown twice already this season.

"I think it just keeps all of us accountable and makes sure that we're focusing on throwing strikes and getting ahead," Sewald said. "It's rudimentary, it's elementary, but it's like, the name of the game is throwing strikes."

Strikes are step one in finding success on the mound, but major league hitters will still hammer hittable pitches. Sewald, who has never been a high-octane arm, is somewhat of an anomaly in that regard. His four-seam fastball has averaged 91.4 MPH, but it's still been a plus pitch, worth +4 by Baseball Savant's Run Value metric.

So, how is he still getting the job done at such a high rate? Surely it's not as simple as throwing pitches in the zone. It sort of is, but not entirely.

How is Paul Sewald still getting the job done?

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks closing pitcher Paul Sewald (38) reacts after striking out an Arizona Diamondbacks batter in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Leaving a 90-92 MPH fastball in the strike zone can be a dangerous game. But it hasn't been for the veteran right-hander due to his deceptive arm angle and unique delivery. He launches his arsenal from a 16-degree arm slot, which borders on sidewinding. That provides the illusion of a rising fastball, or "ride" on the pitch, and also helps set up his sweeping slider.

"It's just deception," Sewald said. "People think I'm throwing sinkers, and I throw somewhat-risers. It's hard to explain unless you're in the box, and I don't even face myself, so I don't know what that looks like, but that's what people tell me."

Sewald said he settled on his deceptive action while pitching for the Mariners in 2021. He began to take over full-time closing duties a season later, and, perhaps against the odds, has ridden ninth-inning success to his 100th career save just a few weeks prior.

"You gotta have something extraordinary, something or something totally out of the norm. ... Whether it's at 90 or 95, it kind of gave me the confidence to just make sure I'm trying to throw as many strikes as I can," Sewald said.

The fact is, Sewald isn't simply "getting away with" his saves. His expected ERA is 2.50, and he came into Monday night's game with a .157 opposing expected batting average (xBA). That figure ranks second among all qualified pitches, trailing only Mason Miller — the aforementioned unhittable flamethrower.

In a way, that 1-2 ranking poetically illustrates the two ends of the closer spectrum. Sewald hasn't tried to be something he's not, and that has been his strength this year.

With A.J. Puk suffering a setback in his rehab and Justin Martinez still months out from a return to the mound, the ninth inning is Sewald's for the foreseeable future. And for the first time since early 2024, that's a calming thought once again.