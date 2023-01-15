Diamondbacks International Signings for 2023

News of the first wave of reported signings is here, with more to follow

Note: This story has been edited with corrections and updates

According to multiple sources the Diamondbacks have made a number of international free agent amateur signings. It should be noted that the international signing period does not end until December 15th, 2023. Most of the top 50 or so rated prospects have already signed with a team.

The most successful Diamondback international amateur free agents have been Jose Valverde, Dominican Republic, signed in 1997, Byung-Hyun Kim, South Korea 1999, Miguel Montero, Venezuela 2001, , and Gerardo Parra, Venezuela 2004

The current team of baseball operations executives overseeing scouting and operations for the Diamondbacks consists of Cesar Geronimo, Vice President of Latin American Scouting and Player Development, Peter Wardell Director of international scouting, and Junior Noboa, Vice President Latin American Operations, overseeing the team's academy in Boca Chica, DR

With a bonus pool of $5,825,000 to work with here is what the Diamondbacks have done so far. The D-backs have not yet confirmed any of these dollar figures are estimates, but the team website now has confirmation of the following signings.

Gian Zapata, Outfielder from the Dominican Republic (Est. $1,500,000)

Zapata is listed at 6'4" , 190 lbs, and bats left handed. He is 17 years old, born September 15th, 2005. Both Baseball America and MLB rank him as the 18th best international prospect. Described as long and lanky there is plenty of room for him to fill out and add strength. He has good bat speed, but at that height may have issues with a long swing. His arm is rated above average and while slated to begin as a centerfielder, he may end up in right field.

Jeremy Rodriguez, Shortstop from the Dominican Republic (Est. $1,000,000)

Listed at 6', 170 lbs, the 16 year old Rodriguez bats left handed and will not turn 17 until July 4th, 2006. He is ranked the 35th best international prospect by Baseball America and 47th by MLB. At the plate his most touted feature is his plate discipline, and is also known to have a good hit tool, but not much power. He has a plus arm and can make plays at shortstop according to scouts.

Yasser Soler, a third baseman also from the DR , signed for $560,000 according to reports. Here is some video of Soler

Anderson Cardenas, Right Hand Pitcher, 6'2" , 160 lbs and Leo Gallardo, Catcher, 6', 185 lbs have also appeared on the team's transactions pages.