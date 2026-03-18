U.S. Fails to Muster Enough Offense in World Baseball Classic Final Loss to Venezuela

MIAMI — In the end, it didn’t matter whether Team USA was having enough fun or whether the parent clubs allowed their pitchers enough leeway or whether manager Mark DeRosa knew the rules. What mattered is that this All-Star roster, perhaps the most talented team ever assembled, didn’t hit.

Venezuela came through when it counted in the World Baseball Classic championship game to defeat the United States, 3–2, and capture the country’s first title. The Americans fell short for the second straight tournament.

The U.S. won a coin flip and batted last, but Venezuela was the home team. Fans jeered the Americans during introductions, and the building shook with every Venezuela hit. It threatened to topple when Eugenio Suárez roped a go-ahead double in the ninth.

Perhaps the American fans might have mustered similar energy if given the chance, but the American players did not provide much of one. In the last two games, the vaunted U.S. offense went 10-for-64 (.156) with 24 strikeouts and four walks.

In a tournament defined by its energy, the Americans often seemed joyless. While Team Italy celebrated home runs with cheek kisses and espresso shots, while Team Dominican Republic hoisted a dumbbell adorned with plantains, the Americans saluted one another and spent the moments before taking on Team Canada listening to a minute-by-minute account of how Navy SEALs took out Osama Bin Laden. Players have spent the last several weeks referring to playing in the WBC as “sacrificing” and “serving your country.”

After their semifinal victory over the Dominican Republic, they insisted they were indeed having fun.

“I think we just pick our spots,” said center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. “I think you guys would all think it’s silly if we shuffled like [Juan] Soto or did [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.]’s little wink—like, that’s them, and if I had enough swag to do that, I would probably do that too. But I think you guys would think it would be funny if we were out there doing what they’re doing, and that’s totally O.K. We have fun in our own way.”

Venezuela pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez limited the U.S. to one hit and one walk in 4 1/3 scoreless innings of work. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tuesday night did not seem like a particularly good time. Eduardo Rodríguez, who had an ERA north of 5 in each of the last two seasons, completely dominated, holding the U.S. to a single and a walk in 4 ⅓ innings. The only stirring moment came in the eighth, down 2–0, when first baseman Bryce Harper strode to the plate with a man on and sent a changeup a mile to center field. Harper flipped his bat as he left the box, gestured to the American flag patch on his left biceps as he rounded third base and punched the air and screamed as he reached his teammates.

Thirteen minutes later, he was quiet again as Suárez scampered to second base. The Venezuelans were over the dugout rail and on the field before the ball hit the grass. Suárez stood atop second base, thrusting his index fingers to the sky.

The Venezuelans played better, but the game may also have meant more to them. It was played against the backdrop of political turmoil: On Jan. 3, amid escalating tensions ostensibly over alleged drug trafficking, the U.S. captured then-president Nicolás Maduro. On Monday, after Venezuela defeated Italy to advance to the final, Trump posted on social media, “Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE? President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The men in baseball uniforms wanted no part of that conversation. Early in the tournament, Venezuela manager Omar López opened his press conference with a request: “Please don't ask me more questions about the political situation of my country.”

The teams also had history on the field: In 2023, the U.S. defeated Venezuela, courtesy of a Trea Turner grand slam in a ballpark so electric it had American reliever Ryan Pressly considering playing winter ball, to advance to the semifinals. Venezuela was ready to exact revenge. “I’m very happy to play the United States again,” said right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

He also explained that a WBC would mean more to him than anything he had done in his major league career. “I love the Atlanta Braves,” he said, “But before playing for the Braves, I was born in Venezuela.” Manager Omar López said he woke up on Tuesday to text messages from three different organizations asking him not to use their pitchers in the game but was able to negotiate with all three. Meanwhile, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal, was in the building but out of uniform, having chosen to prioritize starting on Opening Day for the Tigers over starting in the final for the U.S.

It might not have mattered. He wouldn’t have hit, either.

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