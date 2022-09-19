Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 18, 2022

Brandon Pfaadt turned in yet another quality start for the playoff bound Reno Aces.

© David Calvert - Calvert Photography

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Sacramento River Cats 7

Brandon Pfaadt allowed 2 runs on 9 hits, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts in 6 innings. Pfaadt now has 208 strikeouts in 161.1 minor league innings pitched this year between AA and AAA

Dominic Fletcher was 1-for-4 with a double

Dominic Canzone went 1-for 4 and drove in a run

Despite the loss, the Aces clinched a playoff spot as the PCL West Division Champions. They will play either El Paso or Oklahoma City to determine who will face the International League champion for the overall AAA National Championship.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5. San Antonio Missions 2

Deyvison De Los Santos was 0-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch. With the AA season ending yesterday, De Los Santos will now prepare to make his way to the Arizona Fall League.  You can read about the Diamondbacks participants in the Fall League here.  

Jorge Barrosa was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored

Blaze Alexander went 1-for-3 with a walk

A.J. Vukovich was 1-for-4 with an RBI

