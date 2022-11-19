Diamondbacks Top Prospects #13: Infielder A.J. Vukovich

Name: A.J. Vukovich

Age: 21

Position: Third Base/Right Field

Acquired: 2020 MLB Draft, 4th (119), $1.25M signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Tools: Hit 45, Power 60, Defense 40, Arm 60, Run 50, Overall 45

ETA: 2024

Risk: Medium-High

2022 Season Overview

After finishing 2021 with High-A Hillsboro, Vukovich started the year at the same level. The former fourth round pick set a club record, with Hillsboro previously in short-season league until 2021, with 15 home runs. That earned him a promotion to Double-A Amarillo for the final two weeks of the season. On the season as a whole, Vukovich hit .276/.308/.449 with 17 home runs and a 118/19 strikeout to walk ratio in 117 games. Fangraphs rated him to be 7% better than the average player in the Northwest League with their 107 wRC+ metric.

2023 Outlook

Vukovich will open 2023 with Double-A Amarillo. The key for him moving forward is improving plate discipline, which means both decreasing the strikeout rate and increasing the walk rate. The walks are a sore spot, as he was below 5% in Hillsboro and the early trend in Amarillo is not looking as good. Playing in one of the most extreme hitter-friendly parks could actually do more harm than help, as he may be tempted to try to slug his way into the big leagues.

We may also see Vukovich get more reps in the outfield as he gets closer to the big leagues. The D-backs current third base situation isn't great, but still better than what Vukovich's glove can provide. As a right-handed hitting bat with plus power and arm strength, he may be a better fit there.

MLB Projection

Most likely Vukovich will end up as either a right fielder or a designated hitter, should he hit enough to earn an MLB role. In Hillsboro, the 23.4% strikeout rate vs. only 4.0% walk rate does not paint a good picture in his ability to recognize and lay off pitches out of the strike zone. His long arms and quick stroke do allow for him to drive hittable pitches into the seats, so he has a chance to make an impact as a low OBP, high ISO slugger in the bottom third of a lineup.