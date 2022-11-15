Diamondbacks Top Prospects #14: Outfielder Dominic Fletcher

Name: Dominic Fletcher

Age: 25

Position: Outfield

Acquired: 2019 Draft, Competitive Balance Round B (75), $700K signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Tools: Hit 50, Power 45, Defense 50, Arm 50, Run 50, Overall 45

ETA: 2023

Risk: Medium

2022 Overview

Fletcher started the season with Double-A Amarillo, hitting .346/.408/.591 in 24 games before getting promoted to Triple-A Reno. During that run, Fletcher went on a 30-game hitting streak with the last eight coming with the Aces. After the promotion, he helped Reno claim the Pacific Coast League championship and come three outs away from a Triple-A title. He hit .301/.368/.452 with 5 home runs in 101 games with Reno, which Fangraphs rates as 6% better than the league average hitter with a 106 wRC+.

For a prospect, the wRC+ in Reno is a bit low but he's also not a big power hitter either. At both stops his strikeout to walk ratio was about 2:1, the best of his career so there are some improvements in his approach and ability to make contact. After seeing his walk rate plummet to 5.7% in 2021, it rose to 9.2% in Amarillo and 9.4% in Reno. The strikeout rate also dropped from 24.8% to 17.6% and 19.6% respectively. Given the improvements in both metrics while being above average offensively, Fletcher has made a push for a 40-man roster spot in his first year of Rule 5 eligibility.

2023 Outlook

Given his proximity to the big leagues and successful year in the upper two levels of the minor league system, Fletcher is likely to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Perhaps the only reason he isn't already in the big leagues is due to being a left-handed throwing and hitting outfielder in an organization that has a surplus of that demographic. He'll get a chance to earn a reserve outfield spot, competing against Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas, and Corbin Carroll for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

More likely than not, Fletcher will open up the year with Triple-A Reno, serving as depth and insurance if there is an injury to any of the above players. There is a strong chance he debuts in 2023 regardless of injury, as the organization will be looking to evaluate him as a reserve or in a potential trade.

MLB Projection

Fletcher's biggest issue is being a left-handed hitting outfielder in an organization that could have as many as six on the 40-man roster in 2023. Fletcher offers defensive value at all three positions, although is a better defender in the corners than in center. As a line drive hitter with not much power and average foot speed, Fletcher doesn't have the same offensive upside that Thomas and McCarthy have already showcased. In Arizona, he likely serves as injury insurance and could develop into a fourth/fifth outfielder on most teams.