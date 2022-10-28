Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #25: Outfielder Jorge Barrosa

Barrosa has slowly and steadily climbed his way up the D-backs system in the past six years.

John Moore

Name: Jorge Barrosa

Age: 21

Position: Center Fielder

Acquired: International Free Agent, July 2017, $415K signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Switch/Left

Tools: Hit 55, Power 35, Arm 45, Defense 60, Run 60

ETA: 2023

Risk: Medium

Top 30 List

2022 Overview

Barrosa opened the year with Advanced Class A Hillsboro, but was quickly promoted to Double-A Amarillo. In 110 games, Barrosa hit .276/.374/.438 with 12 home runs, 22 stolen bases, 15.7% strikeout rate, and a 12.7% walk rate. Fangraphs rated his offensive production as 11% better than the league average hitter in the Texas League, with a 111 wRC+.

It's worth noting that Amarillo is a park that inflates home runs, as Barrosa had 12 career homers before stepping foot in Amarillo. He also had excellent strikeout and walk rates at the level, but pitchers being hesitant to come into the strike zone due to the extreme run environment may be a factor there. He's never been a big walk guy in the past, so it could be a combination of a maturation of approach and pitchers scared to throw over the heart of the plate. Either way, the strong year by all metrics makes Barrosa a prospect again despite playing the most crowded position group in the organization.

2023 Outlook

Given how well he performed in Amarillo, Barrosa should start the year with Triple-A Reno. He'll join a crowded outfield mix that includes fellow outfield prospects Dominic Fletcher and Dominic Canzone in Reno. If he can repeat his strikeout and walk rates from Double-A, he'll have a chance to either make his mark with the D-backs in the majors or another club may trade for him.

MLB Projection

Barrosa is currently blocked, as the organization had an insane hit rate on left-handed hitting outfielders from 2017-2019. Despite being a switch hitter, he'll see most of his plate appearances from the left side of the plate. He is capable of playing a very good center field, with his defensive skills on par with Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas, although he doesn't boast the above-average power those two possesses. Given the lack of raw power but quality defense and speed tools, Barrosa could be a successful fourth outfielder on a team that values outfield defense. 

