Diamondbacks Top Prospects #27: Infielder Tim Tawa

Name: Tim Tawa

Age: 23

Position: Second Base/Outfield

Acquired: 2021 Draft, 11th Round (318), $125k signing bonus

Tools: Hit 45, Power 45, Arm: 50, Defense: 55, Run: 60, Overall 40

ETA: 2024

Risk: Medium-High

2022 Overview

Tawa opened the year with High-A Hillsboro and put up solid numbers. In 58 games, he hit .282/.377/.441, good for a 133 wRC+ in the pitcher-friendly according to Fangraphs. Those numbers came with strong peripherals, as Tawa struck out only 14.6% of the time vs. a strikeout rate of 12.6%. That earned a promotion to Double-A Amarillo in June, where he struggled against more advanced pitching.

In 60 games at that level, his strikeout rate jumped to 23.2% while the walk rate held at a respectable 10.2%. In Double-A, Tawa was challenged more aggressively in the zone and that seemed to throw him off. The overall effect is he was able to get closer to the big leagues and reached a level that was sufficiently challenging for him.

2023 Outlook

Tawa is sure to open 2023 by repeating with Double-A Amarillo, needing to show that he can make the adjustments to pitchers at that level. Like in 2022, the Diamondbacks will see how he handles the level for around 250 plate appearances then decide to promote him to Triple-A Reno or continue to keep him in Double-A. The key will be seeing how his strikeout and walk rates look in the first couple months and if he's making quality contact. If Tawa finishes the year with a significant amount of time spent with Reno, I consider that to be a successful season with a potential 2024 debut in the works.

MLB Projection

Tawa's value stems from his defensive versatility, with a rare profile of both a second baseman and a center fielder. He complements the number of left-handed bats in the outfield, which puts him in competition with Stone Garrett as the potential fifth outfielder. His below-average toolset with the bat likely forces Tawa into a utility or bench role, although he could see two to three starts in the big leagues each week when the team needs to rest players or start against a left-handed pitcher.