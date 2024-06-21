The Arizona Diamondbacks Favorite Road Ballparks to Play In or Visit
The Arizona Diamondbacks visit all 29 other ballparks aside from Chase Field over the span of two consecutive years now. That's due to the schedule now enabling every team to play each other every year instead of the old format where divisions rotated every year facing each other. So, which ballpark do the D-backs players, reporters, and broadcasters enjoy visiting the most?
There was a very common theme among the answers after interviewing 16 different players, reporters, and broadcasters. The NL West was extremely popular along with some historical stadiums.
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll: "The Yankees had unbelievable food, but I like San Diego. I think San Diego. They do a really nice job in the clubhouse, food's always really good there, and then the game atmosphere is always great. Like Petco's awesome...they've got a pretty good fanbase there that make the game loud too so I'll go Petco [Park]."
The D-backs left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply said "San Diego, just because of the weather, especially like weekend games are always pretty loud and lots of energy so I'd say San Diego...I've been to Coronado [on off days]...It's good golf there...It's just a lot of good stuff to do and the weather's always perfect."
Backup catcher Tucker Barnhart said, "I would say my favorite stadium to go play in is Dodger Stadium...It always feels like an electric atmosphere, it's always crowded, team's always good. It just feels like really competitive baseball every time I'm over there."
Starting pitcher Ryne Nelson said "I've only been there once but I would say Wrigley. Historical, the ivy, and everything. Playing day games out there feels like what you dreamed of as a kid watching those games. I've been to a game at Fenway, never played there though so I think once I get to play there, that'll probably be my favorite."
Reliever Kevin Ginkel spoke about growing up in San Diego, "I'm from there too so it makes it easy but I just like the layout of the ballpark and how easy and convenient it is getting from the hotel to the ballpark and you can just walk across the catwalk and you're there plus the weather's always great...Randomly...I'll be in the bullpen and I'll see someone I recognize and I'll go up and have a conversation with them."
Rookie Infielder Blaze Alexander hasn't been to a lot of ballparks but one sticks out, "My favorite road ballpark is the San Francisco Giants.[Oracle Park] It was one of my first road trips. I had a really good series but also just the scenery of everything. Having the ocean in the background and...we walked that whole pier, walked around the stadium...but I would say the LA Dodgers is a close second."
D-backs In-Game Reporter Jody Jackson shared how her favorite is also Oracle Park, the Giants' home. "San Francisco is probably still my favorite even though pretty much everyone you encounter does like Pittsburgh...It's always cold there and I don't like being cold so that tells you it must be pretty nice to cover baseball there...I do love the food. Maybe that is why because I love the Ghiradelli chocolate sundae and I like the Crazy Crab sandwich."
Left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery shared his favorite, "Got to be Seattle...Great mound, great bullpen. Always pretty good weather, covered. Pretty field, really pretty stadium...Good place to pitch, big, doesn't carry. It's pretty seeing the mountain. If it didn't rain every time we had an off-day, it'd be even better but I've caught a couple pretty days where you can get a city bike and ride around or just walk around the harbor or fish market."
San Diego native Kevin Newman couldn't decide between two, "It's going to be Fenway Park. I think it's just really cool and the history there. I have a lot of family in the area so it's kind of like cool and just really personally for me and then Petco Park. Born and raised in San Diego, went to a lot of games there as a kid so to go play there and be there as a kid is also really special to me."
Star first baseman Christian Walker's favorite ballpark should be no surprise. "My favorite is Dodger Stadium. I love the energy, the music, going in there and knowing the Dodgers are good. You show up and just a different level of play. The whole thing, it's a small ballpark so I feel like you get rewarded when you hit well."
Editors Note: Walker has hit .312 with 14 homers in 125 at bats at Dodger Stadium
MLB.com D-backs long-time reporter Steve Gilbert said "Wrigley Field just because I grew up in Chicago and we got season tickets to the Cubs as a kid and so it just has a lot of great memories for me and there's just so much history in that ballpark that I just always enjoy going there."
Outfielder Jake McCarthy said "It's between Philly, Citizen's Bank [Park] just because I'm from there, made my debut there, first hit there, a lot of good memories in front of a lot of people who are close with me and then Wrigley [Field]. Wrigley, first time I went there, it just felt different than any other ballpark. A little smaller, a little more intimate." He mentioned what a party atmosphere it is in the outfield during day games.
Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt shared "I like Pittsburgh. It was one of my first road trips last year and I just love going out there and a lot of good places to eat right around the hotel and the ballpark's amazing and the view behind it for sure."
Third baseman Eugenio Suarez said "I love San Diego. I think it's a beautiful ballpark, a beautiful city, I like the food, the field, and the vibe that San Diego has."
Designated hitter Joc Pederson said "Pittsburgh, I think it's a really cool park, cool scenery with the bridge in the background and I like hitting there."
D-backs Radio Announcer Chris Garagiola, "Comerica Park in Detroit. Frankly, I came in with pretty low expectations but when I walked in there, I thought it was beautiful sightlines, from a broadcaster's perspective, that booth is much lower than most. It's like quite the opposite from Washington and Pittsburgh where you can get altitude sickness...You're right down on the field, it feels very intimate...Super friendly, it's great going there in the summer, so pleasantly surprised, it's one of my favorite places."