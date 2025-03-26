Dodgers, Dave Roberts Will Visit White House After World Series Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced this week that they will be visiting the White House in celebration of their World Series victory over the New York Yankees last fall. The Dodgers plan to visit on April 7 when they will also be in Washington D.C. for a series against the Washington Nationals.
"In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7," the Dodgers announced in a statement. "The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called the invitation an honor for the team. “It’s certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House." Roberts said, via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times. "Allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship."
Roberts previously indicated he could turn down a trip to visit President Trump in the White House back in 2019 if the Dodgers had won the World Series that season. He told The Los Angeles Times that year, “We have to win it first. But one trip to D.C., playing the Nationals, is plenty for me.”
Roberts's comments at that time came after President Trump was critical of Roberts in the 2018 World Series for taking out pitcher Rich Hill against the Boston Red Sox, calling the decision a "big mistake."
After the Red Sox won that World Series, then Red Sox and now Dodgers star Mookie Betts actually skipped the team's trip to the White House. Both Roberts and Betts attended the Dodgers' visit to the White House in 2021 after their 2020 World Series win.