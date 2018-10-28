President Donald Trump criticized Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after Los Angeles blew a four-run lead in Game 4 of the World Series.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill struck out seven batters and was charged with one run in 6.1 innings of work Saturday night. The Dodgers held a 4–0 lead when Hill exited the game.

Boston crept up on Los Angeles with Mitch Moreland's three-run homer in the seventh inning. Closer Kenley Jansen entered in the eighth, only to give up a game-tying solo shot to Steve Pearce.

The Dodgers's implosion intensified in the ninth when Rafael Devers hit an RBI single off reliever Dylan Floro. After the Red Sox loaded the bases off of Floro and Alex Wood, Roberts sent Kenta Maeda to the mound. Maeda proceeded to give up four more runs, with Boston winning 9–4.

Trump tweeted his thoughts on the Dodgers's woes during the ninth inning.

"It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked," Trump wrote. "4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!"

When told about Trump's comments after the game, Roberts responded that it's just "one man's opinion."

The Red Sox now lead the series 3–1 and only need one more win to take home the Commissioner's Trophy. Game 5 airs on FOX at 8:15 p.m. ET from Dodgers Stadium.