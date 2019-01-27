Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts reportedly said that he will not visit the White House when Boston makes its celebratory trip in May, according to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe.

On Saturday night, Betts accepted his Most Valuable Player award during the New York Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner. The 26-year-old commented on the Red Sox' plan to attend the White House to commemorate the club's 2018 World Series title. The trip was reportedly rescheduled from Feb. 15 to May 9 in wake of the government shutdown.

“I won’t be going there,” Betts said. “I decided not to.”

No White House for Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/6AJsKoj9Ar — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2019

Per Abraham, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has also said he will not attend. Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is "unlikely" to visit, while infielders Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez are reportedly undecided.

Abraham noted pitchers Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, along with infielders Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce, planned on attending on the ceremony.