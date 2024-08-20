SI

Shohei Ohtani Had One of the Coolest Plays of MLB Season After Being Caught in Rundown

Ohtani even makes mistakes look good.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs toward first base with Justin Turner (No. 2) in pursuit during LA's 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on Monday, August 19, 2024.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs toward first base with Justin Turner (No. 2) in pursuit during LA's 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on Monday, August 19, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is so good at baseball that even his mistakes are impressive.

During the Dodgers' 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on Monday night, Ohtani found himself in a bit of a pickle after reaching first base on a single in the bottom of the first inning.

The Dodgers star, who ranks second in the majors in stolen bases, took off for second just as Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo delivered a pickoff throw to first base, leaving Ohtani caught in a rundown.

But Ohtani managed to get out of the rundown and slid safely back into first base after outrunning the ball and evading the tag by Mariners first baseman Justin Turner.

Nine times out of 10, Ohtani would have had no way out of the rundown, but the Mariners gave him a bit of an opening and, like the great ones do, he seized his chance. The Dodgers slugger finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk.

