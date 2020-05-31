InsideTheDodgers
2020 MLB Draft to Air Live on MLB Nework, ESPN and ESPN2

Howard Cole

Via MLB PR:

Five-Round Draft Will Be Held on Wed., June 10 and Thurs., June 11;

MLB Network, ESPN to Present Live Coverage on June 10;

MLB Network and ESPN2 to Continue Live Draft Coverage on June 11;

First Time Multiple Networks Will Televise the MLB Draft

Major League Baseball announced today that the first day of its 2020 Draft will be held on the originally planned date of Wednesday, June 10, based out of MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. MLB Network and ESPN will each produce live Draft coverage on Wednesday, June 10, marking the first time that multiple networks will provide live primetime coverage of the MLB Draft. Beginning at 7:00 p.m. (ET), the coverage by both MLB Network and ESPN will include the first round (selections 1-29) and Competitive Balance Round A (selections 30-37).

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 11, MLB Network and ESPN2 will televise the second round (beginning with the 38 overall selection) through the fifth round. The five rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft will span 160 total selections. The signing deadline for the 2020 Draft has been moved from July 10 to August 1. In addition, Clubs may not assign their Competitive Balance Selections in this year’s event.

ESPN2 provided afternoon broadcasts of the 2007 and 2008 MLB Drafts from HP Field House (then known as the Milk House) at The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Each year since its 2009 debut, MLB Network has brought the Draft to fans from its Secaucus, New Jersey studios. Beginning next week, MLB Network will air six different MLB Draft preview programs ahead of its coverage on June 10-11.

As a result of the national emergency created by the pandemic, MLB will not hold its 2020 Draft in Omaha, Nebraska, the site of the NCAA’s Men’s College World Series (CWS), as announced last December. The Draft had been slated to be held at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center and would have welcomed competing CWS teams to attend the festivities.

Comprehensive Draft coverage will be available on MLB.com and MLB Pipeline. The MLB Network Radio channel on SiriusXM will also offer live night one MLB Draft coverage to listeners nationwide beginning at 6:00 p.m. (ET), with SiriusXM hosts and former MLB general managers Jim Duquette and Jim Bowden offering analysis alongside SiriusXM’s Grant Paulsen and Mike Ferrin. On day two, June 11, the MLB Network Radio channel will carry a simulcast of MLB Network’s live draft coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. (ET). Coverage is available on Sirius channel 209, XM channel 89 and on the SiriusXM app.

Contact: Matt Bourne or Michael Teevan, Major League Baseball, (212) 931-7878, mlbpressbox.com, @MLB_PR.

John Fogerty Celebrates 75th Birthday by Playing ‘Centerfield’ at Dodger Stadium

“It took 75 years and it’s a little different than I envisioned. Now on my birthday I get to fulfill my dream playing “Centerfield” in centerfield with my kids on the team. A home run! Hopefully it won't be long until we are able to have baseball back. Until then... “Put me in coach, I'm ready to play!”

Howard Cole

Between Three Palms: 'I'm Still Gonna Spit'

In today's episode of "Between Three Palms" entitled "I'm Still Gonna Spit," producer Tom Wilson and I discuss MLB's 67-page COVID-19 safety protocols, the league's fight with the MLBPA to preserve the 2020 season and Charlie Blackmon's magic loogie.

Howard Cole

eppis1

Dodgers History: 'Best Pitcher in Baseball'

The conversation about the Best Pitcher in Baseball is one I always enjoy. When there is no debate to be had, as was the case during Clayton Kershaw’s prime in the first half of the last decade, the title holder’s dominance is a marvel to behold. When the title changes hands, the focus is still on the positive, weighing one sustained elite performance against others.

Cliff Corcoran

DDiNoto

Dodger Third Base Coach Dino Ebel Joins Dodgers Foundation for Virtual Coaches Training

Over 500 Coaches throughout Greater Los Angeles Tune in for 2020 Dodgers RBI Coaches’ Training Series to-date

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Jacob Amaya

The three-year .368 on base percentage jumps off the page.

Howard Cole

Ericmonson

Mayor Garcetti, Dodgers, LAFD and Core Partners Open County's Largest Testing Site at Dodger Stadium

The new site is the 36th across the county. To announce this significant milestone, Mayor Garcetti was joined by critical partners who helped make this step possible:

Howard Cole

Video: Dodgers Honor Fallen Heroes With Memorial Day Lights Display at Dodger Stadium

Timed to coincide with Memorial Day, 2020, the Dodgers are honoring fallen heroes with a lights display at Dodger Stadium. The display was photographed and video recorded after dark on Sunday, May 25, 2020.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

5 Worst #1 Overall MLB Draft Picks of All Time

The draft began in 1965 -- with ASU's Rick Monday being the first player ever to be selected (by the Kansas City A's) -- and only four number one overall picks failed to reach the Major Leagues. We now present those four stories, and one additional pick that also went awry.

Paul Banks

Video: Dodger Fan Pens Song About Lost Love, Baseball

Disclaimer: Just so we're clear, that's not actually Rob Manfred in the video, OK? Don't send letters to the editor to complain about it. It's a joke, with the actor appearing as both the commissioner and as himself.

Howard Cole

History: Wild Thing Pinpoints Chase Utley's Throwing Troubles

Mention the name "Utley" to any Dodger fan now and you're bound to get a knowing smile in response. Even with only a daily view of the UCLA grad's sunset years, Los Angelenos got enough of a taste of Utley's value to a team to admire the man.

Howard Cole