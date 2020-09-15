2020 Postseason Schedule Announced

Per MLB:

"Major League Baseball today announced the schedule for the 2020 Postseason, which is set to open with the American League’s inaugural Wild Card Series on Tuesday, September 29 and the National League’s first Wild Card Series openers on Wednesday, September 30. A potential Game Seven of the World Series is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28.

"All best-of-three Wild Card Series, which are presented by Hankook, will be played at the regular season home ballparks of each league’s top four seeds and be televised exclusively by ESPN and TBS. Then, beginning with the Division Series, Clubs will shift to neutral site locations for the duration of the 2020 Postseason due to health, safety and competitive considerations. American League games from the Division Series forward will be held in Los Angeles and San Diego, and National League games from the Division Series forward will be played in Arlington and Houston.

"San Diego’s Petco Park will host the American League Division Series, which are presented by Utz, that features the matchup with the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series.

"Dodger Stadium will feature the ALDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series.

"Both best-of-five ALDS will be scheduled for Monday, October 5 through Friday, October 9.

"Arlington’s Globe Life Field will host the National League Division Series, which are presented by Doosan, that includes the winners of the 1/8 and 4/5 Wild Card Series.

"Houston’s Minute Maid Park will feature the NLDS with the winners of the 2/7 and 3/6 Wild Card Series.

"Both best-of-five NLDS will be scheduled for Tuesday, October 6 through Saturday, October 10.

"San Diego will welcome the American League Championship Series, which is presented by GEICO, from Sunday, October 11 through as late as Saturday, October 17. The ALCS will be exclusively telecast by TBS.

"Arlington will stage the National League Championship Series, which is presented by Camping World, from Monday, October 12 through as late as Sunday, October 18. The NLCS will be exclusively broadcast by FOX or FS1.

"All games telecast on FOX, TBS and MLB Network will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

"ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2020 MLB Postseason games.

"The 2020 Postseason schedule, subject to change, accompanies this press release and can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason."