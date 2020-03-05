InsideTheDodgers
A Conversation with Dodgers’ Reliever Josh Sborz

Steven Douglas

Josh Sborz is a 6' 3", 225 pounder, drafted with the 74th overall pick by the Dodgers in 2015. He played his college baseball at the University of Virginia, and hails from McLean High School in McLean, VA.

He made his Dodgers debut in June of 2019, going 0-1, with an 8.00 ERA and 1.556 WHIP in nine innings over seven appearance, recording seven strikeouts.

Sborz spent the majority of the 2019 season with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. There he went 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and a 1.400 WHIP in 46 games, all in relief. He added three saves, with 68 strikeouts in 50 innings, good for 12.2 K's per nine innings. In his career in the Dodgers’ farm system, Sborz has tallied an overall record of 24-20 with 12 saves. 

