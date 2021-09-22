AJ Pollock Activated From IL Ahead of Schedule

The Dodgers officially activated AJ Pollock one day ahead of schedule. LA doesn't usually jump the gun on activating players from injury, but it is likely the Dodgers needed outfield help with Cody Bellinger going to the IL, and Chris Taylor's recovery from a nagging neck injury taking longer than possibly expected.

Originally it was reported Pollock was to be activated on Thursday so the lefty killer could be available to face left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland. The Dodgers injuries (and struggles from the minor league depth) have forced their hand 24 hours early.

Pollock injured his right hamstring in a game back on September 5th, and the Dodgers sorely missed his bat. They even moved Gavin Lux into the outfield, who after a few games of growing pains appears to be finding his way. Lux's success at the plate as of late surely has helped, and it likely means a rotation of sorts in left field and possibly center field.

Before Pollock's injury, he had been slashing a .306/.356/.481 over his last 30 games.

To make room for Pollock, the Dodgers designated Shane Greene for assignment.