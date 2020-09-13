SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Sunday marks the seconf of a pair with the Astros at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 5:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (27)
No. 1-15
Old fan
Old fan

Not sure that I like the interview while the players are playing

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

These on field interviews are stupid and dangerous.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Is Eric Gagne in the bullpen?

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Easy out

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Pitching strategy

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

No score

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Urias holding the line

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Hey, if Mookie can play 2B, why not let him pitch an inning?

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Welp, there is AJ Pollock, and it's 1-0 L.A.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

He pitched great. Take him out.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Twelve pitch inning for Graterol. #Heat. I'd leave him for at least another inning. God knows what Roberts will do.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

You’re not alone, Howard, Has anyone asked Roberts what he was thinking last night?

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

And yes, I am feeling discouraged at the moment.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Graterol throwing nice and easy at 100 mph. A two out single. I'm thinking Roberts will pull him after the first if he's cruising.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Here we go. A very very important ball game. And Dave Roberts is at the helm. Making bullpen decision from the first pitch.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Mookie Betts at 2B, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: DBacks 5, Dodgers 2. Riley Smith the winner (1-0), Tony Gonsolin the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (12) and A.J. Pollock (9). Dodgers fall to 32-13, 3 1/2 games ahead of the Padres, Arizona improves to 16-29]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, DBacks 8. Kenley Jansen the winner (3-0), Yoan Lopez the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Gavin Lux 2 (2). Dodgers improve to 31-12, Arizona falls to 15-28.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, DBacks 4. Jake McGee the winner (3-1), Kevin Ginkel the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (14) and Kike Hernandez (4). Dodgers improve to 32-12, Arizona falls to 15-29.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

'Good News' on Dodgers' Dustin May Foot Injury

Breathe a sigh of relief, Los Angeles. It's good news.

Howard Cole

by

Donniedeporte

Are the Padres Better Than the Dodgers or Does it Just Seem That Way?

I don't know about you, but when I do my scoreboard watching, it seems as though every time an opponent grabs a lead against them, the Padres come roaring back. It just happened Tuesday and Wednesday in San Diego victories over the Rockies at Petco Park, with the Pads winning 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth Monday. But are the Padres better than the Dodgers?

Howard Cole

by

Dodgers fan 123

Dodgers Activate Pedro Baez From IL, Option Dennis Santana

"Báez, 32, returns from the injured list after missing 19 games with a right groin strain. In 11 games this season, he has an 0-0 record with a 3.97 ERA (5 ER/11.1 IP) and eight strikeouts. In seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a combined 21-15 with a 3.06 ERA (119 ER/350.1 IP) and 364 strikeouts. He originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent on January 22, 2007.

Howard Cole

Astros at Dodgers Series Preview

Now things get serious. After a pair of games at home against the Astros this weekend, the Dodgers head to San Diego for three, to Denver for four, then host the A’s, who currently boast the second-best record in the majors, before finishing up the season, two weekends from now, with a three-game set against the lowly Angels.

Cliff Corcoran

Mookie Betts to Play Second Base Tonight at Arizona

There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. Dave Roberts is controlling transmission. If he wishes to make it louder, he will bring up the volume...you are about to experience the awe and mystery which reaches from the inner mind to the Roberts limits.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Activate Joc Pederson, Option Matt Beaty

The lefty-handing batting Beaty wasn't hitting particularly well (stats below), and with lefty-swinging Pederson returning, it makes good sense. More reps for LHBs Gavin Lux and Edwin Rios are no doubt in the offing. Gearing up for the postseason is and should be the priority from here on out.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking