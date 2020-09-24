Big Game Tonight as Dodgers Activate Walker Buehler to Start Vs. A's

The Dodgers and Athletics play the rubber game of their three-game series tonight at Chavez Ravine (6:40 p.m. on SportsNet LA), which with both teams having clinched their divisions, is next to meaningless. But Walker Buehler will be on the mound for Los Angeles, fresh off the injured list and road testing the blister on his index finger in one final start prior to the postseason. Which make it a big game. A very big game.

Knowing Dave Roberts as I do, I'm thinking he'll be satisfied with 75 pitches and pleased with 90. Whether that's five, six or even seven innings remains to be seen. The challenge for Buehler is effectiveness more than it is length. And obviously, the condition of that blister.

In a best-two-out-of-three first-round series, there is no room for even one off night. Or an off inning, for that matter. The Dodgers need the October Buehler they're used to ready to roll in either Game 1 next Wednesday or in Game 2 Thursday. Ready from the first pitch.



We'll have our daily game thread posted at 6:00 p.m., so please join the chat and let us know how you think it's going. I'll respond to as many comments as I can, if not all of them.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler from the 10-day injured list and have optioned right-handed pitcher Mitch White.

"Buehler, 26, returns after missing 12 games with a blister on his right hand. The Kentucky native has made two separate trips to the injured list this season and has posted a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA (14 ER/32.2 IP) and 36 strikeouts in seven starts. The 2019 All-Star set career marks last season, going 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA (66 ER/182.1 IP) and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts. In parts of four Major League seasons, he is a combined 24-9 with a 3.19 ERA (128 ER/361.2 IP) and 414 strikeouts in 69 games (60 starts). He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the first round (24 overall) of the 2015 First Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

"White, 25, made one appearance in his third stint with the club, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings on Friday at Colorado. In two games this season, he is 0-0 with 0.00 ERA (0 ER/3.0 IP) and two strikeouts. He made his Major League debut on August 28 at Texas, firing a scoreless frame against the Rangers. The former Santa Clara Bronco has been with the Dodgers four seasons, across five different levels, posting a 14-15 record with a 3.97 ERA (130 ER/294.2 IP) and 311 strikeouts. Last season, he split the season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, going a combined 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA (53 ER/93.2 IP) and 105 strikeouts. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Santa Clara University."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.