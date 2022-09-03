Dodger Fans Welcome The Padres The Only Way They Know How

The Dodgers and Padres are always a fun matchup, specifically in the past 3 seasons. San Diego has done their best to load up their bullpen and lineup in order to take down the mighty Dodgers, who have had a stranglehold in the NL West for the last 9 of 10 seasons.

Fans between the two squads have fun trolling each other on social media and talking that mess throughout the entire season (even in the off-season). That did not stop yesterday as the Dodgers and Padres kicked off their weekend series last night at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers fans got creative last night with that inflatable PED that was thrown onto the field last night. Where does one even get an inflatable like that?!?!

This is the first time the Dodgers face the Padres since the news came out that Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. got suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance that violated MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

That was a huge blow to San Diego and their chances to make a run at a World Series title. They currently sit at the second spot in the NL Wild Card standings.

The move to throw that inflatable onto the field was a bold move by Dodger fans as LA was down 4-0 when that was done and they ultimately lost 7-1 to San Diego dropping the first of three games this weekend.

Dodger fans will make fun of the Padres at any chance they get and even though many Dodgers fans may not consider them a “rival” it sure seems like it when they pull off stunts like last night.

Dodgers will have a chance to redeem themselves tonight and tie this weekend series.