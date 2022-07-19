Dodger Stadium Parking Guide for Today's All-Star Game with Tips & Tricks!

Most Dodgers fans are fully aware that one of the most challenging, and some would say, most exciting parts about going to a game at Dodger Stadium is parking. Chavez Ravine is notorious for its sprawling parking lot that can be difficult to get in and out of without losing one's mind. Today's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium will bring thousands and thousands of people to the game, but fear not, there's a parking guide to help make it a smoother experience.

For fans planning on heading to the game today, there's a video loaded with tips, tricks and even a few secrets that even the most veteran of Dodgers might not know about.

The gates open today at 12:30PM PT, with the stadium gates set to open at 2:00PM PT.

First pitch for the MLB All-Star Game is set for 5:05PM and none other than Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw will be starting things off for the NL in the All-Star start of his illustrious career.

Bottom line, get to Dodger Stadium early, and avoid Gate A.