Skip to main content
Dodger Stadium Parking Guide for Today's All-Star Game with Tips & Tricks!

Dodger Stadium Parking Guide for Today's All-Star Game with Tips & Tricks!

Parking at Dodger Stadium can be a beast, but luckily, there's a Dodger Stadium parking guide to help with today's MLB All-Star Game.

Most Dodgers fans are fully aware that one of the most challenging, and some would say, most exciting parts about going to a game at Dodger Stadium is parking. Chavez Ravine is notorious for its sprawling parking lot that can be difficult to get in and out of without losing one's mind. Today's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium will bring thousands and thousands of people to the game, but fear not, there's a parking guide to help make it a smoother experience. 

For fans planning on heading to the game today, there's a video loaded with tips, tricks and even a few secrets that even the most veteran of Dodgers might not know about.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The gates open today at 12:30PM PT, with the stadium gates set to open at 2:00PM PT.

First pitch for the MLB All-Star Game is set for 5:05PM and none other than Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw will be starting things off for the NL in the All-Star start of his illustrious career.

Bottom line, get to Dodger Stadium early, and avoid Gate A.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18713877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Start All-Star Game

By Kristilyn Hetherington1 hour ago
USATSI_18682120_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Good News on Injured Reliever Brusdar Graterol

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18538818
News

MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers Mookie Betts Hosting Ticket Giveaway Contest

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) wears an NLDS hat over his team hat after their win over the San Diego Padres after game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 12-3 to sweep the San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Discusses His Latest Brush with Perfection

By Ryan Menzie23 hours ago
USATSI_18706875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Veteran Answers Question About Retirement

By Kristilyn HetheringtonJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18652881_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

By Staff WriterJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: Juan Soto Turns Down Massive 14-Year Extension From Nationals

By Staff WriterJul 17, 2022