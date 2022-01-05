Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    Dodgers: 2022 Spring Training Tickets Set to Go on Sale This Week

    Dodgers: 2022 Spring Training Tickets Set to Go on Sale This Week

    Spring Training is here...sort of.

    Feb 22, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15), third baseman Kyle Farmer (65) and catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) go through drills during spring training workouts at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    Spring Training is here...sort of.

    It feels right now that we are all a very long ways away from catching a Dodgers Spring Training game. That's mostly because there has been little progress in reaching an agreement on a new CBA for the 2022 season and beyond.

    In reality, the MLB and MLBPA haven't agreed on a date for a meeting, according to recent reports. For baseball fans, this is an awful scenario.

    The Dodgers, nevertheless, are on hand to help you realize your ambitions. They might be misplaced, but they're here nonetheless. According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, single-game tickets for spring training will go on sale Wednesday, January 5th at 10:00AM PST. Fans can purchase tickets online at dodgers.

    Read More

    This is a fantastic chance for all of the Dodgers optimists out there to get early access to tickets at Camelback Ranch, according on Plunkett. The main stadium seats around 13,000 people while also housing 12 luxury boxes.

    Since 2009, the Dodgers have been using Camelback Ranch as their spring home. The two teams share the facility in Chicago with the Chicago White Sox.

    Assuming that the league and MLBPA have not spoken recently, many journalists and fans are afraid that the lockout will shorten spring training. Alternatively, it may be completely eliminated.

    The Dodgers will open their spring training campaign on February 27th against the San Diego Padres. Ticket sales for the first Dodgers-Padres game of 2022 will begin on Wednesday.

    Feb 22, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15), third baseman Kyle Farmer (65) and catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) go through drills during spring training workouts at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: 2022 Spring Training Tickets Set to Go on Sale This Week

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_14483035_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers Could Be Losing Clayton McCullough to the Mets This Season

    3 hours ago
    Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reacts as he speaks to the press during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB and MLBPA Have Not Set Meetings to Discuss New CBA

    17 hours ago
    Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Who's In, Who's Out, Resetting the 40-Man Roster for 2022

    19 hours ago
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Slams the League for Their Lack of Drive to Win Games

    22 hours ago
    Mookie Betts_Video_101820
    News

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Shares His Top Two Baseball Idols Growing Up

    Jan 4, 2022
    USATSI_16999124_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers Rumors: Could LA Trade for Matt Olson?

    Jan 4, 2022
    Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former announcer Vin Scully address the stadium before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Vin Scully Talks John Madden

    Jan 3, 2022