Dodgers: 2022 Spring Training Tickets Set to Go on Sale This Week

It feels right now that we are all a very long ways away from catching a Dodgers Spring Training game. That's mostly because there has been little progress in reaching an agreement on a new CBA for the 2022 season and beyond.

In reality, the MLB and MLBPA haven't agreed on a date for a meeting, according to recent reports. For baseball fans, this is an awful scenario.

The Dodgers, nevertheless, are on hand to help you realize your ambitions. They might be misplaced, but they're here nonetheless. According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, single-game tickets for spring training will go on sale Wednesday, January 5th at 10:00AM PST. Fans can purchase tickets online at dodgers.

This is a fantastic chance for all of the Dodgers optimists out there to get early access to tickets at Camelback Ranch, according on Plunkett. The main stadium seats around 13,000 people while also housing 12 luxury boxes.

Since 2009, the Dodgers have been using Camelback Ranch as their spring home. The two teams share the facility in Chicago with the Chicago White Sox.

Assuming that the league and MLBPA have not spoken recently, many journalists and fans are afraid that the lockout will shorten spring training. Alternatively, it may be completely eliminated.

The Dodgers will open their spring training campaign on February 27th against the San Diego Padres. Ticket sales for the first Dodgers-Padres game of 2022 will begin on Wednesday.