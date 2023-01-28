Dodgers: 7 Future Stars Land on MLB Top 100 Prospects List

MLB has officially released its highly anticipated top 100 prospects list ahead of the 2023 season. While many teams have one or two prospects make the cut, the Dodgers had seven of their future stars on the list.

Here's every Dodger prospect that made the list, and where they landed:

No. 14 - C Diego Cartaya

No. 24 - RHP Bobby Miller

No. 37 - INF Miguel Vargas

No. 54 - 2B Michael Busch

No. 56 - RHP Gavin Stone

No. 70 - RHP Ryan Pepiot

No. 81 - OF Andy Pages

The Dodgers farm system always seems to be loaded, and this year's no different. Outside of Cartaya, there's a chance all six of those guys make an impact on this year's roster.

Cartaya is currently the Dodgers' No. 1 overall prospect, and is not expected to be ready for a few seasons. But when he is, he's going to make a huge impact for the Dodgers organization.

Then there's Miller, who has a chance to reach the big leagues this season. The hard-throwing righty is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the team's organization, and should make a huge impact on this team sooner rather than later.

Then there's Vargas, who many Dodger fans are already very familiar with. He played in the back-half of last season, and even earned a spot on the postseason roster, although he didn't play. He'll likely compete for a spot on the team's Opening Day roster this season.

Busch and Pages are both guys who the Dodgers are very excited about. Neither will be on the Opening Day roster, but there's a good chance we see at least one of them this season — one or both of them could also be used in a potential midseason trade.

And then there's Stone and Pepiot. Stone has shot up the prospect ranks, and many around baseball think he could have a huge impact on the team this season. As for Pepiot, he made a few spot starts last season, and will likely be the first starter to step in if someone in the rotation gets hurt.

The Dodgers had the second-most prospects of any team, only trailing the Baltimore Orioles. However, the Orioles went 83-79 last season, and the Dodgers went 111-51. It's almost unfair how good the Dodgers are at generating talent.