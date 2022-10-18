Skip to main content

Dodgers: A Few Former Boys In Blue Are Still Playing in the Postseason

Although Los Angeles has been eliminated, there are a handful of former Dodgers still playing this postseason.

The Dodgers' season is unfortunately over, but if you're the kind of baseball fan who plans to keep watching the postseason even though everything is pointless and stupid, there are a few former Dodgers still involved in this year's playoffs.

Here are some former Dodgers you might be interested in over the next few weeks.

Yu Darvish and Manny Machado, Padres

Darvish was the losing pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series after coming over in a huge trade-deadline deal. The next year, Machado came over in a similarly big trade, then ended the Dodgers' season flailing at a Chris Sale slider to end that World Series. Now they're both Padres and contributing in huge ways, but we don't really want to talk about it.

Corey Knebel, Zach Eflin, and Bryce Harper, Phillies

What's that, you say? Bryce Harper was never a Dodger? No, he wasn't, but he holds the record for most time spent as a "future Dodger," and he had more rumors and Photoshopped photos than any player in the social media era.

Knebel was a Dodger for a year in 2021, then signed with the Phillies to be their closer. He lost his job due to ineffectiveness, and he hasn't pitched since August due to injury. If you see Knebel, it will be in the dugout, because he's not on Philadelphia's roster.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Eflin was a Dodger for just one day in December 2014. He came over from the Padres in the Matt Kemp/Yasmani Grandal trade, then went to the Phillies the next day in the Jimmy Rollins deal. Now he's a starter-turned-kinda-closer for Philadelphia.

Tim Locastro, Yankees

Locastro is fast and good at getting hit by pitches. In his third stint with the Yankees organization, he finally got to play in a postseason game, pinch-running for Giancarlo Stanton and stealing second base in Game 2 of the ALDS. He even got an at-bat later in the game, flying out in the 10th inning of the Yankees loss.

Dusty Baker, Astros

If you're old enough to remember Dusty as a Dodger left-fielder, you probably love him. If you're not that old, you probably like him quite a bit less, thinking of him mostly as the longtime Giants manager and current Astros manager.

Baker will always have a spot in Dodger history, but while many in baseball root for him to finally win his first World Series as a manager, we can probably all agree that's not necessary.

Now you know who to root for in the postseason!

Manny MachadoYu DarvishZach EflinBryce HarperCorey KnebelTim LocastroLos Angeles DodgersSan Diego PadresPhiladelphia PhilliesNew York YankeesHouston Astros

USATSI_19242885_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Extended Rest For LA Not An Excuse For Postseason Collapse

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18985040_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two LA Stars Among the Finalists for NL Hank Aaron Award

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15871348_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: L.A. Columnist Somehow Thinks 2022 NLDS Loss Puts Asterisk on 2020

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19243727_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Analysts Question Tyler Anderson Being Removed from Game 4

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19244099_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Gifted With Birth Of First Baby

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19243829_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Joe Musgrove's Comments On Playoff Format May Show Glaring Issues

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19233808_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Explains Odd Moment with Almonte and Vesia

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17896271_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 'World Series or Bust' Doesn't Ring True to LA President Andrew Friedman

By Jeff J. Snider