Dodgers: A Few Former Boys In Blue Are Still Playing in the Postseason

The Dodgers' season is unfortunately over, but if you're the kind of baseball fan who plans to keep watching the postseason even though everything is pointless and stupid, there are a few former Dodgers still involved in this year's playoffs.

Here are some former Dodgers you might be interested in over the next few weeks.

Yu Darvish and Manny Machado, Padres

Darvish was the losing pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series after coming over in a huge trade-deadline deal. The next year, Machado came over in a similarly big trade, then ended the Dodgers' season flailing at a Chris Sale slider to end that World Series. Now they're both Padres and contributing in huge ways, but we don't really want to talk about it.

Corey Knebel, Zach Eflin, and Bryce Harper, Phillies

What's that, you say? Bryce Harper was never a Dodger? No, he wasn't, but he holds the record for most time spent as a "future Dodger," and he had more rumors and Photoshopped photos than any player in the social media era.

Knebel was a Dodger for a year in 2021, then signed with the Phillies to be their closer. He lost his job due to ineffectiveness, and he hasn't pitched since August due to injury. If you see Knebel, it will be in the dugout, because he's not on Philadelphia's roster.

Eflin was a Dodger for just one day in December 2014. He came over from the Padres in the Matt Kemp/Yasmani Grandal trade, then went to the Phillies the next day in the Jimmy Rollins deal. Now he's a starter-turned-kinda-closer for Philadelphia.

Tim Locastro, Yankees

Locastro is fast and good at getting hit by pitches. In his third stint with the Yankees organization, he finally got to play in a postseason game, pinch-running for Giancarlo Stanton and stealing second base in Game 2 of the ALDS. He even got an at-bat later in the game, flying out in the 10th inning of the Yankees loss.

Dusty Baker, Astros

If you're old enough to remember Dusty as a Dodger left-fielder, you probably love him. If you're not that old, you probably like him quite a bit less, thinking of him mostly as the longtime Giants manager and current Astros manager.

Baker will always have a spot in Dodger history, but while many in baseball root for him to finally win his first World Series as a manager, we can probably all agree that's not necessary.

Now you know who to root for in the postseason!