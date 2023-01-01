Dodgers: A Fresh Look at 40 Man Roster Following Recent Signings and Moves

The Dodgers could remain with their revamped roster or look to make changes.

After signing new players, the Dodgers have been moving around pieces to reset their roster.

One adjustment the team has already made was placing Jake Reed in roster limbo after designating Jake Reed for assignment. This change was done to make room on the 40-man roster after officially signing JD Martinez on Thursday.

Looking at the Dodgers current roster, this is how things are in place as of now:

PITCHERS

Yency Almonte

Phil Bickford

Justin Bruihl

Walker Buehler

Caleb Ferguson

J.P. Feyereisen

Tony Gonsolin

Victor González

Brusdar Graterol

Michael Grove

Daniel Hudson

Andre Jackson

Clayton Kershaw

Dustin May

Shelby Miller

Ryan Pepiot

Evan Phillips

Noah Syndergaard

Blake Treinen

Julio Urías

Alex Vesia

CATCHERS

Austin Barnes

Diego Cartaya

Will Smith

INFIELDERS:

Jacob Amaya

Michael Busch

Freddie Freeman

Yonny Hernandez

Eddys Leonard

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Miguel Vargas

Jorbit Vivas

OUTFIELDERS:

Mookie Betts

Jonny DeLuca

James Outman

Andy Pages

Chris Taylor

Trayce Thompson

DESIGNATED HITTER:

J.D. Martinez

Of the 40 players listed, 26 of them will be on the Opening Day roster.

Injuries will, of course, hinder active play from Feyereisen, Buehler, and Treinen, as the three of them will be out for the majority of the 2023 season and put them on the 60-day injured list to start the year.

Another name to keep in mind is Trevor Bauer since, although he is currently off the 40-man roster, the Dodgers will have to decide to add or cut him by January 6.

In regards to Reed, the Dodgers have seven days from the time of DFA to trade him and put him through waivers. This leaves Reed with a couple options: he could automatically join a 40-man roster if a new team picks him up off waivers, or if he goes unclaimed, he could be released to the minors, and still within the L.A. system.

If the Dodgers need another roster spot, one other player on the list could be up for DFA. When looking at performance and productivity, the players that could possibly slip through waivers are Vivas, Leonard, and Hernandez. In comparison to the listed infielders, these three players may have greater effectiveness in the minors.

Because there are not many free agents left that Los Angeles would feel a desire to swoop up, the team may decide to work with this current 40-man roster and steer from signing anyone else this offseason.