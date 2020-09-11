SI.com
Dodgers Activate Joc Pederson, Option Matt Beaty

Howard Cole

The Dodgers activated Joc Pederson from the paternity list on the off-day Friday, and in a minor surprise, optioned Matt Beaty to the their alternate site at USC.

The lefty-handing batting Beaty wasn't hitting particularly well (stats below), and with lefty-swinging Pederson returning, it makes good sense. More reps for LHBs Gavin Lux and Edwin Rios are no doubt in the offing. Gearing up for the postseason is and should be the priority from here on out.

Per the club:

"Pederson, 28, has played in 34 games this season, batting .184 (18-for-98) with six homers and 12 RBI. Last season, he batted .249 (112-for-450) with 36 homers and 74 RBI, setting career-highs in batting average, runs (83), hits, homers, RBI and OPS (.876). In parts of seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a career .231 (491-for-2130) hitter with 129 homers and 299 RBI. The Northern California native was originally drafted in the 11 round of the 2010 First Year Player Draft out of Palo Alto High School.

"Beaty, 27, has played in 21 games for the Dodgers in 2020, batting .220 (11-for-50) with two homers and five RBI. Last season, he made his Major League debut with the Dodgers, playing in 99 games, batting .265 (66-for-249) with nine homers and 46 RBI. He has been with the Dodgers since being drafted in the 12 round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft out of Belmont University. In parts of five Minor League seasons, he is a combined .309 (443-for-1435) hitter with 34 homers and 218 RBI."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

