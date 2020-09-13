Dodgers Activate Pedro Baez From IL, Option Dennis Santana

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-handed pitcher Pedro Báez from the 10-day IL and have optioned right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana.

"Báez, 32, returns from the injured list after missing 19 games with a right groin strain. In 11 games this season, he has an 0-0 record with a 3.97 ERA (5 ER/11.1 IP) and eight strikeouts. In seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a combined 21-15 with a 3.06 ERA (119 ER/350.1 IP) and 364 strikeouts. He originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent on January 22, 2007.

"Santana, 24, appeared in 12 games for the Dodgers this year, going 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA (10 ER/17.0 IP) and 18 strikeouts. In parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, he is a combined 2-2 with a 6.66 ERA (20 ER/25.2 IP) and 28 strikeouts. The right-hander has been with the Dodgers organization since signing as an international free agent in 2013. In 119 minor league games (74 starts), he is a combined 23-24 with a 4.28 ERA (216 ER/454.2 IP) and 513 strikeouts."