Skip to main content
Dodgers: Activists Temporarily Display Banner at Chavez Ravine on Sunday

Dodgers: Activists Temporarily Display Banner at Chavez Ravine on Sunday

There was a brief moment on Sunday afternoon where pro-life activists brought out a massive banner to Dodger Stadium.

There was a brief moment on Sunday afternoon where pro-life activists brought out a massive banner to Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers and Mets had a quite a series last weekend, including an extra-innings affair in the final game of the four-game set on Sunday. Los Angeles would end up losing in the tenth inning and handing the Mets the series split.

During the game, there was an interesting moment in the fourth inning that caught the attention of plenty of fans. A group of pro-choice activists unfurled a huge banner protesting the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision on Roe V. Wade that suggests that the ruling will be overturned. 

The banner went all the way from the bottom of the Top Decl to the Reserve Level. The Dodgers Stadium security team rapidly removed the banner from the stands, but it still made the news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (5)
News

Dodgers Injured Go-To High Leverage Reliever Takes Positive Step in Recovery

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_18455659_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: There's a Brand New Club at Chavez Ravine

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_10343696_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: LA Nemesis' World Series Banner Has Been Stolen

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18408958_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Outfielder Out for Year After Scary Injury

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18423282_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Trending Towards Accomplishing Career First

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18222160_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has Comical Response to Reporter's Question

By Staff WriterJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18437989_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Prospect Lands Nine-Figure Extension with Houston

By Staff WriterJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18466646_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Two-Time Olympian Log His First Hit in LA

By Staff WriterJun 6, 2022