Dodgers: Activists Temporarily Display Banner at Chavez Ravine on Sunday

The Dodgers and Mets had a quite a series last weekend, including an extra-innings affair in the final game of the four-game set on Sunday. Los Angeles would end up losing in the tenth inning and handing the Mets the series split.

During the game, there was an interesting moment in the fourth inning that caught the attention of plenty of fans. A group of pro-choice activists unfurled a huge banner protesting the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision on Roe V. Wade that suggests that the ruling will be overturned.

The banner went all the way from the bottom of the Top Decl to the Reserve Level. The Dodgers Stadium security team rapidly removed the banner from the stands, but it still made the news.