Dodgers: After Being DFA’d, Billy McKinney and Zach Reks Are Traded To Texas

The Dodgers have made a few more moves this offseason, but they may not be the ones fans were hoping for. On Friday, the team designated for assignment Billy McKinney and Zach Reks in part of a series of 40-man roster changes. On Monday, it was announced that both McKinney and Reks were traded to the Texas Rangers for cash.

Billy McKinney struggled while in Los Angeles. Still, he's a major league ballplayer through and through. Capable of playing almost every outfield position and even some first base, he's proven that he can be an effective bench piece for any team.

Despite his success in the minor leagues, Zach Reks has yet to establish himself as a legitimate major league option and The Rangers are more than likely to keep him in the minors so that he may continue developing. In his Triple-A career, Reks has hit 54 homers while slashing .295/.383/.487.

With the Dodgers freeing up some roster spots, rumors are that they have been looking at a number of players including Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki is a huge celebrity in his native Japan. He has a lot of power and can play all over the field and would no doubt be able to contribute to another Dodgers Championship run. But the more likely signing will be Joe Kelly, who may be locked up “unofficially” until he can be signed officially. Only time will tell. Until then, good luck Reks and McKinney, may your careers be long and fruitful.