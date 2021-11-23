Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Billy McKinney

    Dodgers: After Being DFA’d, Billy McKinney and Zach Reks Are Traded To Texas

    Dodgers acquire “Cash Considerations”
    Author:

    The Dodgers have made a few more moves this offseason, but they may not be the ones fans were hoping for. On Friday, the team designated for assignment Billy McKinney and Zach Reks in part of a series of 40-man roster changes. On Monday, it was announced that both McKinney and Reks were traded to the Texas Rangers for cash.

    Billy McKinney struggled while in Los Angeles. Still, he's a major league ballplayer through and through. Capable of playing almost every outfield position and even some first base, he's proven that he can be an effective bench piece for any team.

    Despite his success in the minor leagues, Zach Reks has yet to establish himself as a legitimate major league option and The Rangers are more than likely to keep him in the minors so that he may continue developing. In his Triple-A career, Reks has hit 54 homers while slashing .295/.383/.487.

    With the Dodgers freeing up some roster spots, rumors are that they have been looking at a number of players including Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki is a huge celebrity in his native Japan. He has a lot of power and can play all over the field and would no doubt be able to contribute to another Dodgers Championship run. But the more likely signing will be Joe Kelly, who may be locked up “unofficially” until he can be signed officially. Only time will tell. Until then, good luck Reks and McKinney, may your careers be long and fruitful.

    Read More

    Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: After Being DFA’d, Billy McKinney and Zach Reks Are Traded To Texas

    1 minute ago
    August 21, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Walker Buehler Congratulates 2021 Cy Young Winners

    5 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his two run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers News: Chris Taylor and Corey Seager Officially Officially Reject Qualifying Offers from LA

    Nov 19, 2021
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Comes in Third For NL Cy Young Award

    Nov 18, 2021
    Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrates with the Commissioner's Trophy after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series in game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Former LA Manager Joe Torre Says Clayton Kershaw Didn’t Like Him At First

    Nov 17, 2021
    Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two run home run against the Houston Astros in sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Predicts Bidding War for Corey Seager in Free Agency

    Nov 17, 2021
    Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Reportedly Interested in Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray from Cincy Reds

    Nov 17, 2021
    Oct 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game one of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should Avoid Hip Surgery this Winter

    Nov 16, 2021