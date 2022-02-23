Skip to main content
Dodgers: Agent Believes LA Could Offer Freddie Freeman Lucrative Four-Year Deal
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Agent Believes LA Could Offer Freddie Freeman Lucrative Four-Year Deal

One agent gave his opinion on what a LA-Freeman deal could look like.

The Dodgers are very much in the mix for free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman.

According to baseball analysts, Freddie Freeman is seeking a six-year deal. Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman might not be willing to give the 32-year-old that long of a deal.

Nonetheless, Friedman always seems to have a solution. In the past, that's been offering premium free agents shorter deals with significantly higher average annual value (AAV). He did it with Bryce Harper, and more recently, Trevor Bauer.

One MLB agent discussed what the Dodgers offer to Friedman could be in a piece by ESPN's Buster Olney.

“'But a shorter term deal that's really lucrative -- I could see that,’ said one agent, positing a four-year, $140 million contract as more workable for L.A.”

Olney's co-worker, Alden González, opined in January that LA would likely not be willing to give Freeman the six-year deal he's reportedly seeking. 

Read More

“It’s hard to see them going six years for Freeman. Their hope, if their budget allows, would probably be to sway him with higher salaries on a shorter deal."

Olney echoed those sentiments in his article this week, although a bit more firmly.  

“Some agents believe Andrew Friedman, the head of baseball operations for L.A., would never devote a six-year deal to a first baseman entering the back half of his career.”

After losing Corey Seager, the Dodgers are in need of another left-handed power bat. Freeman gives them that and more.

Freeman slashed .295/.384/.509 in 13 seasons with the Braves and won the 2020 NL MVP.

Once the MLB lockout ends, which will hopefully be soon-ish, free agents can renew contract negotiations. 

By all accounts, the Dodgers and Freeman are sure to have a conversation or two between then and Opening Day.

Freeman-to-LA will continue to be a storyline. 

