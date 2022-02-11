Dodgers Agree to Deal with Another Betts

MLB teams can't do much from a transaction point during the never-ending lockout. However, clubs can still sign players to minor league deals. On Wednesday, the Dodgers signed catcher Chris Betts. Before anyone gets too excited, no, he's not related to superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.

Chris Betts announced the signing over social media and even included a humorous meme from The Office.

Betts was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2015 draft. The 24-year-old catcher has played in the minors for most of the last five years. The Long Beach native spent 2018 playing for the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League.

Last season, Betts was a member of the Montgomery Biscuits, Tampa's Double-A team. He slashed .117/.254/.233 in 23 games.