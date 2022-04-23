Dodgers: Albert Pujols Boasting Eye Popping Stats This Season

When a Dodgers player signs elsewhere, there's sometimes bitter resentment when they perform at their next stop. That is far from the case with Albert Pujols. Pujols, who played 85 games for the Dodgers last year, is thriving in his final major league season.

Pujols decided to spend his last year in major league baseball with where he cemented his status as a future Hall-of-Famer, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Many thought it was largely a ceremonial signing since Pujols is a platoon hitter these days and isn't the first baseman that he used to be. Luckily for the Cardinals, they have the designated hitter at their disposal this year. Tío Albert has thrived in 24 plate appearances as the Cardinals DH.

Entering play on Friday, Pujols is slashing .333/.417/.667 and has already hit two home runs. Tío Albert owns a staggering wRC+ of 214.

Last year with the Dodgers, Pujols clubbed 12 home runs and drove in 38 runs. In addition to providing the Dodgers with a valuable bat against left-handed pitching, Tío Albert was an incredibly positive influence in the Dodgers clubhouse.

LA veteran Justin Turner called him one of the best teammates he's ever had. Max Muncy talked about the benefits of getting hitting tips and pointers from a legend. Not to mention, one of his baseball idols.

Once the universal DH was implemented, it made all the sense in the world for Pujols to finish his career where it all started.

At this rate, he might have a shot at reaching 700 home runs in Cardinals red.