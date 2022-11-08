Dodgers: Alex Vesia Breaks Silence on Social Media Following Early Playoff Exit

It's been a little under a month since the Dodgers' early exit in the 2022 postseason. Players have slowly trickled in on social media to express their appreciation for the fans, and share their disappointment with the way the season ended.

It's not difficult to imagine how hard it's been for the players to process this loss.

However, it's nice to see they have been able to start moving forward, with a look ahead to next season.

Left-handed reliever Alex Vesia is the most recent Dodger to speak out on social media.

He took to Instagram to thank the fans for their support this season.

"I’ve taken some time off of social media to reflect on the 2022 season. It was a great season nonetheless one of the most special teams I’ve been a part of. I know it didn’t end the way we wanted but I can’t wait to get back on the mound for the 2023 season. Thank you fans for all the support and love. I appreciate all of you!"

There's no way it's been an easy few weeks for the players. There's nothing they wanted more than to win the World Series this season. But hopefully they can use this early exit as motivation to get right back to the postseason next year, and not make the same mistakes they did in this one.