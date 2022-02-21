Dodgers: Alex Vesia Brings the Heat in YouTube Video

MLB players are having to great creative to keep their skills sharp during the lockout. Normally, they'd be kicking off spring training at this time. Instead, they're getting their workouts in anyway they can. Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia is no different.

Earlier this offseason, Vesia was seen throwing to local high school kids using his full pitch mix. More recently, Vesia was spotted pitching in a YouTube video with former pro baseball player Eric Sim. Vesia was bringing the heat.

Vesia mentions that he's more than ready for the season and to continue his role as a go-to bullpen arm for the Dodgers.

In the video, Vesia discusses the contrast between his in-season and offseason training regimen.

Last season, Vesia pitched in 41 games (40.0 IP) and logged a 2.25 ERA. Opposing batters hit just .126 against the lefty reliever. Make no mistake, the 25-year-old is not just a lefty specialist. Right-handed hitters recorded a .639 OPS against him in 2021.

The Dodgers should have plenty of great left-handed relievers they can go to this coming season. Along with Vesia, a remade Victor Gonzalez and a healthy Caleb Ferguson, LA has options to get left-handed hitters out.