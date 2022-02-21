Skip to main content
Dodgers: Alex Vesia Brings the Heat in YouTube Video
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Alex Vesia Brings the Heat in YouTube Video

Vesia was not messing around in a video with YouTube star Eric Sim.

Vesia was not messing around in a video with YouTube star Eric Sim.

MLB players are having to great creative to keep their skills sharp during the lockout. Normally, they'd be kicking off spring training at this time. Instead, they're getting their workouts in anyway they can. Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia is no different. 

Earlier this offseason, Vesia was seen throwing to local high school kids using his full pitch mix. More recently, Vesia was spotted pitching in a YouTube video with former pro baseball player Eric Sim. Vesia was bringing the heat.

Read More

Vesia mentions that he's more than ready for the season and to continue his role as a go-to bullpen arm for the Dodgers.

In the video, Vesia discusses the contrast between his in-season and offseason training regimen. 

Last season, Vesia pitched in 41 games (40.0 IP) and logged a 2.25 ERA. Opposing batters hit just .126 against the lefty reliever. Make no mistake, the 25-year-old is not just a lefty specialist. Right-handed hitters recorded a .639 OPS against him in 2021.

The Dodgers should have plenty of great left-handed relievers they can go to this coming season. Along with Vesia, a remade Victor Gonzalez and a healthy Caleb Ferguson, LA has options to get left-handed hitters out. 

USATSI_17016098
News

Dodgers: Alex Vesia Brings the Heat in YouTube Video

By Staff Writer
40 seconds ago
USATSI_14989687
News

Current Dodgers Attend Former Teammate's Surprise Birthday Party

By Staff Writer
4 hours ago
USATSI_16978205
News

Dodgers: A Glimpse Inside Clayton Kershaw's Trophy Case

By Staff Writer
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_13452048
News

MLB News: MLBPA Slams League Over Latest Statement

By Staff Writer
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_5344980
News

Dodgers: Will Rhymes On Why LA Farm System Continues to be a Strength

By Staff Writer
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_16879494
News

MLB News: Juan Soto Declined a Huge Extension from Washington Nationals

By Staff Writer
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_8541668
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Unhappy with Atlanta Front Office Says ATL HOFer

By Staff Writer
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_16748325
News

Dodgers: New MLB Rule Could Heavily Impact LA

By Staff Writer
Feb 18, 2022