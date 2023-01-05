Dodgers: All-Star Infielder Recalls Day He Was Traded to LA

It's safe to say it was the best move Chris Taylor has ever made

While Chris Taylor's 2022 season can be seen as a struggle, it was only one year prior that Taylor made his first and only All-Star appearance. His nod is just one of the many different reasons why Taylor being traded to the Dodgers was truly a life changing move.

Taylor was traded to the Dodgers in 2016 and has since reached the postseason each season with the team. He also reached five NLCS appearances and three World Series appearances with one championship.



It has to be tough to leave a team that drafted you. However, the Dodgers took a chance on Taylor and the rest became history. The veteran utility man joined John Hartung on Spectrum's SportsNet LA on Tuesday night where he shared his feelings at the moment of the trade.

"It was really bittersweet for me. Obviously, drafted by the Seattle Mariners it was a place I though was going to be me home for a long time. Just the way things worked out, I wasn't able to stick in the big leagues and I was actually in Tacoma Washington (AAA club) when I got the call that I'd been traded and I was excited."

Taylor's confidence was shot after bouncing back and forth, but soon found his rhythm at the perfect time.

"I had been constantly back and forth to the big leagues -- it just felt like I couldn't get over that hump. It felt a little like they had given up on me over there, so to be able to start in a new organization was exciting for me and something I really needed and, obviously, it turned out for the best."

Taylor will have to be prepared for a more prominent role as he still recovers from injuries suffered from 2022. It's clear the team still believes in him and his career will continue to shine bright with the Dodgers.