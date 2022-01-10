Skip to main content
Dodgers: Andre Ethier On What He Misses the Most from His LA Playing Days

Dre was all about those foggy summer nights at the Ravine.

August 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Andre Ethier speaks to media regarding his decision to retire before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For more than a decade, Andre Ethier was a fixture in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup. The outfielder spent his entire 12-year big league career with the Dodgers.

He spoke about the thing he'll miss the most now that his professional athletic career is over in an interview on Sportsnet LA with John Hartung.

“The thing I miss the most is just standing in that outfield. Right when it turns [to] nine o’clock. Everyone knows, nine o’clock around Dodger Stadium at a night game…that moisture, that dew starts getting on stuff.”

Watching Dodger Stadium become enveloped in a blanket of fog on a summer night is something that every Dodgers fan can identify with. Apparently, the Dodgers players also enjoy the spectacle. It appears to be etched into Andre Ethier's memory forever.

Ethier also remembers the roar of the home crowd at Chavez Ravine.

“You look up and there’s 56,000 fans in the stadium. The place is rocking and there’s no better feeling in that stadium, in the outfield grass, and getting to see the Dodger faithful around you.”

For his career, the one-time Oakland Athletic farmhand slashed .285/.359/.463. He recorded his best counting stats in 2009. That season, Ethier collected: 160 hits, 42 doubles, 31 home runs, and 106 RBI.

His penchant for performing in the clutch that year made him a legitimate MVP candidate. Ethier had six walk-off hits that season. Many point to his 2009 campaign as the year he solidified himself as a fan favorite.

For Ethier, gazing at thousands of raucous Dodgers fans draped in evening fog is his favorite memory.

