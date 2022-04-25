Dodgers: Andre Jackson Back On LA Active Roster

The Dodgers begin a three game series in Arizona today. LA is fresh off winning their weekend series in San Diego and will look to keep things rolling. The Diamondbacks are one the teams that the Dodgers must feast on throughout the year if they want to finish with the best record in baseball.

LA's roster for the Arizona series looks a little different than the iteration that arrived in San Diego. David Price is on the IL due to testing positive for COVID and Reyes Moronta was added to keep the bullpen intact.

Today, the Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson. To make space for Jackson, LA sent utility man Zach McKinstry back down to Triple-A.

Jackon had a cup of coffee with the Dodgers last season. He pitched 11.2 innings and struck out 10 hitters. However, command was a bit of an issue. He yielded 6 walks resulting in a BB/9 of 4.63.

The six foot three inch hurler has been in the Dodger system since LA drafted him in the 12th round of the 2017 draft. In four minor league seasons, Jackson owns a 3.43 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. He's largely been used as a starter. 64 of his 68 appearances have come as a starter.

With fifth starter Andrew Heaney still on the IL, along with relievers Blake Treinen and David Price, the Dodgers could definitely use some extra arms on the roster.

Keep an eye out for the 25-year-old over the next few days as the Dodgers try to win their fifth-consecutive series.