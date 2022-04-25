Skip to main content
Dodgers: Andre Jackson Back On LA Active Roster

Dodgers: Andre Jackson Back On LA Active Roster

The Dodgers have recalled Andre Jackson prior to the Arizona Diamondbacks series.

The Dodgers have recalled Andre Jackson prior to the Arizona Diamondbacks series.

The Dodgers begin a three game series in Arizona today. LA is fresh off winning their weekend series in San Diego and will look to keep things rolling. The Diamondbacks are one the teams that the Dodgers must feast on throughout the year if they want to finish with the best record in baseball.

LA's roster for the Arizona series looks a little different than the iteration that arrived in San Diego. David Price is on the IL due to testing positive for COVID and Reyes Moronta was added to keep the bullpen intact.

Today, the Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson. To make space for Jackson, LA sent utility man Zach McKinstry back down to Triple-A. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackon had a cup of coffee with the Dodgers last season. He pitched 11.2 innings and struck out 10 hitters. However, command was a bit of an issue. He yielded 6 walks resulting in a BB/9 of 4.63.

The six foot three inch hurler has been in the Dodger system since LA drafted him in the 12th round of the 2017 draft. In four minor league seasons, Jackson owns a 3.43 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. He's largely been used as a starter. 64 of his 68 appearances have come as a starter.

With fifth starter Andrew Heaney still on the IL, along with relievers Blake Treinen and David Price, the Dodgers could definitely use some extra arms on the roster. 

Keep an eye out for the 25-year-old over the next few days as the Dodgers try to win their fifth-consecutive series. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18146186_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Giants Reliever Makes LA Debut Over the Weekend

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price (33) warms up before throwing live batting practice during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Lands on IL After Testing Positive for COVID

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy (13) looks up after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Has a Big Request for All MLB Stadiums

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
July 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view as the Los Angeles Dodgers play against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB all star game. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Fans More Committed Than Giants Fans According to Ticket Agency

By Brenna White9 hours ago
USATSI_18091705_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Discusses His Early Season Struggles

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Blames One Key Thing for Rash of Pitching Injuries

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18135889_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Makes Zero Excuses for 'Sucking'

By Staff WriterApr 24, 2022
USATSI_16428785_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Pitcher Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

By Staff WriterApr 24, 2022