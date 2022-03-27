Skip to main content
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Discusses His Future with Organization

By all accounts, Andrew Friedman is committed to the Dodgers longterm.

Every sturdy building needs an architect. The Dodgers have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball over the last few seasons. Much of that success is thanks to the blueprint that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has developed.

Friedman has been able to to buildout an organization that can contend for World Series titles while still maintaining a premier farm system. The Dodgers have been to three World Series in five years and still have one of the best, if not the best, farm systems in baseball. Friedman can also include "salesman" next to "architect" on his resume. He just recruited free agent superstar Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers.

In an interview with the LA Times' Bill Shaikin, Friedman talked about his future with the Dodgers franchise and, despite all the success, how he's still focused on improving the club overall.

“Now that we’ve created that, it would be hard for me to go somewhere else, until forced out, because of that ecosystem and culture that has been created. I’ll be disappointed if it’s not better six months from now, or a year from now. There’s always things to strive for, to get better. But those relationships make the success we’re enjoying that much more enjoyable.”

Based upon job performance, Friedman won't have to worry about being "forced out" anytime soon.

Shaikin did ask the proverbial high school counselor question - "Where do you see yourself in ten years?". Friedman's response:

“It’s hard for me to imagine consciously and deliberately walking away from having some involvement with this team. What exactly that looks like, I don’t know, but it’s hard to imagine where it’s a conscious thought of mine that, ‘Hey, I’m out.’ ”

Rest easy Dodgers fans, it sounds like Friedman will be around for years to come. 

