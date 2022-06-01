Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Trending Closer to Return

The Dodgers starting staff has been a little thin as of late. First, veteran Andrew Heaney went down in April with shoulder soreness after his second start of the season. Then, Clayton Kershaw landed on the IL due to a back/hip injury. Kershaw isn't anywhere close to returning, but Heaney appears to be inching closer to a return.

On Monday, Heaney threw 35 pitches in a simulated game. He pitched to Kevin Pillar, Hanser Alberto, and a pair of Dodgers prospects from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga (Gaige Howard and Marco Hernandes). Heaney struck out every hitter in his two-inning sim game.

Heaney discussed the outing with reporters (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“I want to judge it based on how I feel. Certain pitches I threw maybe got a swing and miss, but it didn’t feel good coming out of my hand. Or a certain pitch that maybe a guy squares up, but it felt good coming out of my hand. The process is right; then it’s just about execution.”

The journeyman lefty said that he experienced zero pain in his shoulder after the session.

“I don’t feel anything. It’s nothing I’m really thinking about. I’ve shifted my focus more toward competing, getting back to executing pitches. I’m not thinking about health.”

Now, there's some optimism that Heaney could start a minor league rehab assignment this week.

If all goes well, Heaney could be back in the rotation as soon as June for a Dodgers team in need of starting arms.