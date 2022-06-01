Skip to main content
Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Trending Closer to Return

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Trending Closer to Return

Andrew Heaney successfully completed a simulated game on Monday.

Andrew Heaney successfully completed a simulated game on Monday.

The Dodgers starting staff has been a little thin as of late. First, veteran Andrew Heaney went down in April with shoulder soreness after his second start of the season. Then, Clayton Kershaw landed on the IL due to a back/hip injury. Kershaw isn't anywhere close to returning, but Heaney appears to be inching closer to a return.

On Monday, Heaney threw 35 pitches in a simulated game. He pitched to Kevin Pillar, Hanser Alberto, and a pair of Dodgers prospects from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga (Gaige Howard and Marco Hernandes). Heaney struck out every hitter in his two-inning sim game.

Heaney discussed the outing with reporters (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I want to judge it based on how I feel. Certain pitches I threw maybe got a swing and miss, but it didn’t feel good coming out of my hand. Or a certain pitch that maybe a guy squares up, but it felt good coming out of my hand. The process is right; then it’s just about execution.”

The journeyman lefty said that he experienced zero pain in his shoulder after the session. 

“I don’t feel anything. It’s nothing I’m really thinking about. I’ve shifted my focus more toward competing, getting back to executing pitches. I’m not thinking about health.”

Now, there's some optimism that Heaney could start a minor league rehab assignment this week. 

If all goes well, Heaney could be back in the rotation as soon as June for a Dodgers team in need of starting arms. 

Andrew HeaneyLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18397509_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Logs an Unfortunate First in His LA Career

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18388496_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Journeyman Pitcher Boasts Impressive Streak as LA Starter

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18345614_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Pair of MVPs Quickly Developing Chemistry

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_14082248_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Comments on Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Boycott

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18297021_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Regrets Rushing Back from His Devastating Elbow Injury

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18313775_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former NL MVP Selling His Mansion in Arizona

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18389059_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Native Ecstatic to Join Big League Club

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_13476202_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime LA Catcher and Four-Time All-Star Announces Retirement

By Staff WriterMay 29, 2022