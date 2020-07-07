Dodgers Announce 2020 60-Game Schedule

InsideTheDodgers
Via Los Angeles Dodgers:

Los Angeles - Major League Baseball today announced its schedule for the 2020 season, with the Dodgers playing 60 games against divisional opponents and American League West clubs during a shortened season.

Los Angeles will kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, July 23 against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day presented by Bank of America in a nationally televised 7:08 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium. It’s the first of 40 divisional games against the Giants (7 home, 3 road), D-backs (3 home, 7 road), Padres (4 home, 6 road) and Rockies (6 home, 4 road).

The Dodgers will also close the season against a rival, with their regular-season finale on Sunday, Sept. 27 against the Angels at Dodger Stadium. The Southern California rivals will face off six times in 2020 (3 at Dodger Stadium, 3 at Angel Stadium), and the Dodgers’ west coast schedule also includes Interleague games against the Astros (2 home, 2 road), Athletics (3 home), Mariners (2 home, 2 road) and Rangers (3 road).

Dodger Stadium will also host three exhibition games in preparation for the season on Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 vs. the D-backs, and Tuesday, July 21 vs. the Angels.

With the exception of several exclusive national broadcasts, Dodger games (exhibition and regular season) will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet LA. SportsNet LA, the Dodgers 24/7 regional sports network, is now available to AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers as well as Spectrum customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. All games, including the three exhibition games, will be broadcast on radio on AM 570 LA Sports (English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (Spanish).

Based on the health circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic along with governmental directives prohibiting large gatherings, Dodger Stadium will be unable to host fans at the start of the season. At this time, the Dodgers are providing ticketholders with an account credit for 2020 tickets, parking and All-Star Week events, which along with a 10% bonus credit can be applied towards tickets and prepaid parking through the 2021 season. More information will be sent to ticketholders shortly, including instructions on how to request a refund. The organization remains optimistic, and should circumstances change to allow fans at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers will announce a ticketing policy at that time.

A printable version of Los Angeles’ 2020 preliminary schedule is attached and can also be found online at www.dodgers.com/schedule.

