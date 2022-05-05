Dodgers Announce All-Star Game Events

After a couple of years of buildup, the Dodgers will at last host the MLB All-Star Game. The event was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed to 2022. That moment is almost here.

This week, the Dodgers held an event to list off the upcoming events surrounding the Midsummer Classic.

Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game Dodger Stadium will host both a Futures Game and a Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday. Considering the star talent in Los Angeles, the celebrity softball game should feature some big names. Home Run Derby The event that has become as popular, if not more so, than the game itself will take place on July 18th. The All-Stars will workout that same day and then settle in to one of baseball's most entertaining spectacles. The Southern California weather should lend itself to plenty of balls flying out of the park. Assuming Commissioner Rob Manfred changesthe balls for the event so fans can actually see some home runs. Play Ball Park at LA Live The nexus of LA's downtown scene will have several events, including an area for kids to play some ball at LA Live. There will also be a red carpet event for the All-Stars and their families as well as live music. Indoor events are also scheduled. MLB Draft On Sunday night, the MLB will hold the Amateur Draft. In past years, the draft has taken place in June, but the league wanted to add some more spice to All-Star Weekend. Santa Monica Pier Events Would it be an All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles without the beach? Fans will be able to attend free events, including instructional youth baseball and softball and yoga classes, on the sands of the Santa Monica pier. MLB is setting up a batting cage and on the pier as well as a beach cleanup on July 16th.

