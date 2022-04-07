Skip to main content
Dodgers Announce Their 2022 Opening Day Roster

Dodgers Announce Their 2022 Opening Day Roster

The Dodgers officially announce their Opening Day roster.

The Dodgers officially announce their Opening Day roster.

The Dodgers are set to begin their 2022 regular season tomorrow at Coors Field. Playing Opening Day in Denver isn't ideal, but Dodgers fans are no doubt excited to see their favorite baseball team.

Due to a shorter-than-usual spring training, MLB teams can roster 28 players until May 1st. The Dodgers, like many teams, used the extra two roster spots to add additional pitchers to their Opening Day roster. 

On Thursday afternoon, the Dodgers formally announced their Opening Day Roster.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Starting Pitchers (5)

August 21, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

-Walker Buehler

-Julio Urías (L)

-Clayton Kershaw (L)

-Tony Gonsolin

-Andrew Heaney (L)

Relief Pitchers

USATSI_17015828

-Tyler Anderson (L)

-Justin Bruihl (L)

-Garrett Cleavinger (L)

-Brusdar Graterol

-Daniel Hudson

-Craig Kimbrel

-Evan Phillips

-David Price (L)

-Blake Treinen

-Alex Vesía (L)

-Mitch White

Position Players

USATSI_18022467

-Will Smith (C)

-Austin Barnes (C)

-Freddie Freeman (1B)

-Max Muncy (1B/2B/3B/DH)

-Gavin Lux (2B/SS/OF)

-Chris Taylor (2B/3B/SS/OF)

-Trea Turner (SS)

-Justin Turner (3B/DH)

-Edwin Ríos (1B/3B/DH)

-Mookie Betts (OF)

-Cody Bellinger (OF)

-Hanser Alberto (IF)

First pitch between the Dodgers and Rockies is set for 1:10PM PST tomorrow. Walker Buehler will be making his first ever Opening Day start. Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies.

Los Angeles Dodgers

June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Are the Padres or Giants the Bigger Threat in the NL West?

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18028144
News

Dodgers: Watch Bobby Miller Dominate Shohei Ohtani in Spring Training Game

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Must Really Think LA is Taking the World Series

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_15861412
News

Dodgers Sign Four-Time All-Star Reliever to Minor League Deal

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_2042046
News

Dodgers: Son of Former LA All-Star Making Waves in Spring Training

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18003555
News

Dodgers: Corey Seager Reveals the Main Reason He Left LA

By Staff WriterApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17953711
News

Dodgers: Six LA Players Included on MLB's Top 50 List

By Staff WriterApr 5, 2022
USATSI_18019657
News

MLB News: Umpires To Wear Microphones During On-Field Reviews

By Staff WriterApr 4, 2022