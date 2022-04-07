Dodgers Announce Their 2022 Opening Day Roster

The Dodgers are set to begin their 2022 regular season tomorrow at Coors Field. Playing Opening Day in Denver isn't ideal, but Dodgers fans are no doubt excited to see their favorite baseball team.

Due to a shorter-than-usual spring training, MLB teams can roster 28 players until May 1st. The Dodgers, like many teams, used the extra two roster spots to add additional pitchers to their Opening Day roster.

On Thursday afternoon, the Dodgers formally announced their Opening Day Roster.

Starting Pitchers (5) August 21, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports -Walker Buehler -Julio Urías (L) -Clayton Kershaw (L) -Tony Gonsolin -Andrew Heaney (L) Relief Pitchers -Tyler Anderson (L) -Justin Bruihl (L) -Garrett Cleavinger (L) -Brusdar Graterol -Daniel Hudson -Craig Kimbrel -Evan Phillips -David Price (L) -Blake Treinen -Alex Vesía (L) -Mitch White Position Players -Will Smith (C) -Austin Barnes (C) -Freddie Freeman (1B) -Max Muncy (1B/2B/3B/DH) -Gavin Lux (2B/SS/OF) -Chris Taylor (2B/3B/SS/OF) -Trea Turner (SS) -Justin Turner (3B/DH) -Edwin Ríos (1B/3B/DH) -Mookie Betts (OF) -Cody Bellinger (OF) -Hanser Alberto (IF)

First pitch between the Dodgers and Rockies is set for 1:10PM PST tomorrow. Walker Buehler will be making his first ever Opening Day start. Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies.