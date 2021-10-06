Dodgers Announce Wild Card Roster Which Includes A Few Wild Cards

The Dodgers take on the Cardinals Wednesday night in a winner-take-all Wild Card game. The stakes are as high as they can be this side of a game 7. Both the Dodgers and Cardinals will not hesitate to use every single player on their respective 26-man rosters.

The Dodgers released their roster early Wednesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had said on Tuesday that he expected the team to carry 10 pitchers, so that isn't a surprise. Walker Buehler not being included isn't a shock or a problem. Buehler just threw on Sunday, and he is expected to start game one of a prospective NLDS should the Dodgers advance.

Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin will be available for length if needed, with the rest of the Dodgers usual suspects in the bullpen all available to backup starting pitcher Max Scherzer. The only surprise is the exclusion of David Price. Justin Bruihl's name isn't there either, but he has not been a consistent option over the course of the year for the Dodgers.

On the position players' side, Billy McKinney, Zach McKinstry, and Luke Raley all being included is surprising. That is until you realize with the injury to Max Muncy, there are not a lot of other players available, and the Dodgers are only carrying 10 pitchers.

Roberts did note that McKinney was in the conversation to be starting at 1st base for the Dodgers, but it would be surprising if they chose him at 1st over Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols, or Matt Beaty.

The Dodgers take on the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium Wednesday night at 5:10 PST, on TBS.