SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers at Mariners Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Wednesday marks the first of two versus the Mariners at Seattle. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter

Comments (17)
No. 1-11
JC60
JC60

Damn! Crushed it.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Urias is at 30 pitches already.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

We’re going around in circles. Roberts says they need extra relief help. Fine. But the reason they need the help is because of all the short outings by starters. And yet Gonsolin can give them length, but not if he’s sat the alternate site. It’s a catch 22.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Urias does not look sharp. Already 21 pitches.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

How did Bellinger look?

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Hi Sansa.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Oh jeez.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Test

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Rate of pitches

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

The pitcher is rolling the pitches out quickly

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Mookie goes down. Pitch tweaks high

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mariners at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 2, Mariners 1. Blake Treinen the winner (2-1), Dan Altavilla the loser (1-2). No home runs. Austin Barnes went 2-2, scored both runs, with his eighth inning steal leading to the winning run. He's now hitting .304. With their seventh straight win, L.A. improves to 18-7, Mariners fall to 7-18. The teams travel to Seattle for games Wednesday and Thursday.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Mariners at Dodgers Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 11, Mariners 9. Caleb Ferguson the winner (1-0), Matt Magill the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (9), Corey Seager (6) and Kiké Hernandez (2). With their sixth straight victory, the Dodgers improve to 17-7. Seattle falls to 7-17.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Angels Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 8, Angels 3. Dustin May the winner (2-1), Julio Teheran the loser (0-2). LAD home runs by Corey Seager (5), Max Muncy (5), Matt Beaty (2) and Keibert Ruiz, in his first career at bat, (1). Dodgers sweep the series and improve to 16-7. Angels fall to 7-15.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Angels Game Thread, Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Angels 5. McGee the winner (2-0), Middleton the loser (0-1). LAD homers by Mookie Betts (8). Dodgers move to 15-7, two games up on Colorado, Halos fall to 7-14.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Angels Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Angels 4, Clayton Kershaw the winner (2-1), Patrick Sandoval the loser (0-2). LAD home runs by Cody Bellinger 2 (4). Dodgers improve to 14-7 and move into sole possession of first place in the National League West. Halos fall to 7-13.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Disappointing: Dodgers Demote Tony Gonsolin, Recall Victor Gonzalez

When I wrote in my column yesterday asking "Is Dodgers Tony Gonsonlin Ready for a Rotation Spot," I meant it as a rhetorical question. I wasn't asking seriously, as if the club might take me up on it with the an emphatic negotory. Which is why I began the thing this way: "Tony Gonsolin's time has come. And the young replace the old. Or in the Dodgers' case, the less-young."

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Thursday marks the finale of a four versus the Padres at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Is Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin Ready for a Rotation Spot?

Yes, we're dealing in short sample sizes. But the entire 2020 campaign is a small sample size, so small sample size it is. Gonsolin has made two spot starts to date, on July 31 and August 12. He allowed a grand total of a hit and a walk in four innings in the former and three hits and a walk in 4 2/3 in the latter. His small-sample-size performance to date is 8 2/3, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 Ks, 0.00 ERA and 0.692 WHIP

Howard Cole

by

Oscar Banuelos

Mariners at Dodgers Series Preview

The Mariners have the third-worst record in the majors, but, even more tellingly, they have the worst run-differential. The Dodgers have by far the best. Entering Sunday’s games, the run differential differential, if you will, between the Mariners (-46) and the Dodgers (+55) was a whopping 101 runs. That’s after just 22 games, an average of more than 4 1/2 runs per game.

Cliff Corcoran

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Place Edwin Rios on IL, Recall Adam Kolarek, and it Might Have Been Avoided

I don't know what it is about the Dodgers and hamstrings, but this is a problem that goes back to the Don Mattingly Administration. And it's just plain malpractice. No excuse whatsoever. It is not now nor has it ever been a ball player's job to self-diagnose. His job is to play baseball. It's in an athlete's nature to say "I'm fine, Skip." It's his bosses job to know better.

Howard Cole

by

Donniedeporte