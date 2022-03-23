Skip to main content
Dodgers: Atlanta GM Responds to Freddie Freeman's Remarks

Dodgers: Atlanta GM Responds to Freddie Freeman's Remarks

Alex Anthopoulos talked about Freeman leaving the Braves.

Alex Anthopoulos talked about Freeman leaving the Braves.

Freddie Freeman signing with the Dodgers was quite the saga. In his introductory press conference last week. the first baseman talked about how Atlanta handled the negotiations and seemingly dismissed Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulous crying when the executive discussed losing Freeman to Los Angeles.

Freddie outlined how Atlanta was not very communicative throughout his free agency. In contract, Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers were frequently reaching out to Freeman to discuss a potential move to LA.

The LA Times provided Anthopoulos' response to Freeman's statements from his introductory presser and expressed that his tears weren't of the crocodile nature.

“At the end of the day, he’s going to be a Brave forever. It’s a wave of emotions. Just like he said. Everyone’s human. You have a wave of emotions. You’re not human if you don’t have emotion, right?”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The general manager reiterated that he was sad to see Freddie leave Atlanta

“It’s a sad day, no matter how you slice it up. For our clubhouse, for our fans, for me personally. And that’s being human and that’s just the reality of it. And you can’t be with someone for four years and grow close to them and go through what we’ve been through together and not have emotions.”

Some would argue that the Anthopoulos and the Braves made their own bed when they traded for Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, and subsequently gave him a lucrative extension, before Freeman had made a decision. Freeman's team contends that they had no inkling that the Braves were going to trade for Olson. Freddie admitted to being "blindsided" by the Olson acquisition. 

As soon as Anthopoulos and the Braves made that trade, Freeman knew his Atlanta career was over after 12 seasons with the club.

What's done is done. Anthopoulos played his hand and Freeman played his. 

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_13432633
News

Dodgers Sign Former San Francisco Giants Outfielder

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_17932426
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Discusses Top Pitching Prospect's Poor Outing

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_10153411
News

Dodgers: Re-Signing With LA Was a 'No-Brainer' Says Danny Duffy

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_17939218
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Quietly Played Through Major Injury in 2021

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_16999124
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman to Make Cactus League Debut Today

By Staff WriterMar 22, 2022
USATSI_16969938
News

Dodgers: The Reason Why LA Let Kenley Jansen Walk Revealed

By Staff WriterMar 22, 2022
USATSI_10048728
News

Dodgers: Rams Excited to Bring Lombardi Trophy to Chavez Ravine

By Staff WriterMar 21, 2022
USATSI_10825999
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals the LA Player Who Heavily Recruited Him

By Staff WriterMar 21, 2022