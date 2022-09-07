Dodgers: Austin Barnes Admits East Coast Trip Took a Lot Out of the Team

When you look at the record of the Dodgers this season it's hard to imagine any flaws within the team. However, Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes pointed out one of the hardest points of the season so far for the team, traveling to the east coast.

For any team to go up against the All-Star caliber of the Dodgers lineup is already no easy feat on its own. Even Barnes would admit that, yet not envious of it, but also admitted the struggles the team has faced recently.

The Dodgers were the first team to 90 wins and have a 33-12 record since the All-Star break (via StatMuse). However, in the past 11 games the Dodgers have lost five games including a series loss to the New York Mets and a loss to the Miami Marlins.

The goal at this point of the season is to remain fresh for the playoffs, but Barnes opened up about the struggles of playing across the country (quotes via David Vassegh, iHeartRadio).

"It's different. I guess some years you're playing more and some years you're not, but you just try to say ready. Obviously the travels makes you hurt your body a little bit. People take that for granted a little bit. You know, that East Coast trip was kind of hard especially just getting in there really late with all the time changes, you know? And it sounds soft and stuff. And it's not really, that's just part of the schedule and part of playing playing Major League Baseball."



Barnes gave a little taste for fans of what MLB athletes truly have to go through in such a grueling season. At the end of the day, athletes are seen as bigger than life but they are just people.

Fortunately for us fans, we get to experience first hand the amazing talents they display despite the hurdles faced during the season.