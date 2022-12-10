Dodgers: Baseball Scout Knows Miguel Vargas is Big League Ready with the Bat

The Dodgers are likely to have a youth movement in 2023, at least to some degree, and one of the most exciting prospects is Miguel Vargas, who got 50 plate appearances in his brief time in the big leagues in 2022. Vargas was outstanding in Triple-A, winning the Dodgers' Minor League Player of the Year, but he struggled in the big leagues. Still, he showed flashes of the offensive promise that has people so excited about him.

Over at the Los Angeles Times, Mike DiGiovanna talked with L.A. manager Dave Roberts, Triple-A manager Travis Barbary, and two unnamed scouts (Scout One and Scout Two) who are familiar with L.A.'s upper minor leagues. There are mixed signals on Vargas, but everyone agrees the kid can hit.

“Our scouts like him — they think he’s an everyday hitter in the big leagues,” Scout One said. “They’re just not sure where he’s gonna play.” Vargas has good hands and a decent arm, but slow feet limit his range and mobility in the infield. Asked this week to name Vargas’ best position, Friedman said, “Probably third.” Scout Two said he “thinks” Vargas can play third base in the big leagues, and Barbary said Vargas “made a lot of progress at third” in his 113 games at Oklahoma City in 2022. “Reading hops, being in the right position based on our scouting reports, that in-between-pitch focus, staying locked in from pitch to pitch and not have his mind wander, I thought, were huge keys for him last year,” Barbary said.

With Justin Turner currently a free agent, there might be some playing time available at third base, although Max Muncy was the team's primary third baseman in 2022 anyway. Vargas has also played some second base, first base, and left field. Second base seems questionable because of the shift ban that will place a renewed emphasis on range, and first base seems unlikely because the Dodgers already have one of the best first basemen in baseball playing every day.

So it's probably some combination of third base, left field, and designated hitter, but it sounds like Vargas has the kind of bat you make room for in your lineup.